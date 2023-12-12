Security personnel come under attack in DI Khan, casualties reported

Security personnel have come under attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district, officials said on Tuesday, with casualties reported.

District Emergency Officer Awais Babar informed Dawn.com that the incident occurred in Tehsil Daraban of DI Khan. A rescue operation is underway in the area, the official added, while disclosing no further details regarding the nature of the attack.

Police officials have not confirmed the target of the attack.

He mentioned that rescue teams had been sent to the area, stating, “As of now, at least four personnel have been martyred, and 28 others are injured.”

He added that the injured individuals were being transported to Dera Hospital by the rescue teams.

Meanwhile, Reuters quoted Aizaz Mehmood, an official of the state-run rescue service, as confirming the casualty figures. “We are still hearing gun shots,” as per the update, released by the wire service at 10:34am (PST), said.

The attack has elicited condemnation from political figures, journalists, and members of civil society.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti condemned the “terrorist attack on the police station” and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the incident, condemning the attacks on both civilians and security forces as unforgivable.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the attack, emphasising the need to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

He also prayed for the recovery of the injured.

Former Sindh governor Dr Ishratul Ibad said he was saddened by the heinous attack.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the fallen security men, and I wish for the injured to recover quickly.”

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in recent months, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

On Nov 3, a bomb blast targeting police killed five people and injured over 20 others in DI Khan.

The bomb exploded close to a police patrol in Dera Ismail Khan city, police official Mohammad Adnan had said.

Similarly on Oct 31, a policeman was martyred after unknown militants opened fire on a police camp in Dera Ismail Khan. That same day, two soldiers were martyred in an IED blast in South Waziristan district.

In July, as many as 12 soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in separate military operations in the Zhob and Sui areas of Balochistan.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.