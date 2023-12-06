DAWN.COM Logo

Test skipper Shan Masood hits century in Australia warm-up

AFP Published December 6, 2023 Updated December 6, 2023 02:34pm
Shaan Masood is pictured during a warm-up match in Canberra on Wednesday ahead of Pakistan’s three-Test series against Australia. — Photo: PCB/X
Shaan Masood is pictured during a warm-up match in Canberra on Wednesday ahead of Pakistan's three-Test series against Australia. — Photo: PCB/X

New Test skipper Shan Masood hit an unbeaten 156 on Wednesday in a warm-up match in Canberra ahead of Pakistan’s three-Test series against Australia.

After winning the toss and opting to bat against a Prime Minister’s XI, he came to the crease when opener Imamul Haq was dismissed for nine.

Masood batted for the rest of the day, smashing 13 fours and a six to steer Pakistan to 324-6 at stumps on the opening day of the four-day fixture.

Sarfaraz Ahmed made 41 and star batter Babar Azam, who stood down as captain in all formats of the game after their disastrous one-day World Cup, hit 40.

Australia’s bowlers laboured on a flat pitch at Manuka Oval with speedster Jordan Buckingham the pick with 3-63.

All-rounder Cameron Green, who has been sidelined from the Test side by Mitchell Marsh, did not turn his arm.

It proved a long day in the field for aspiring Australian Test openers Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw, who are vying to replace David Warner when he retires from the longer format after the Pakistan series.

The visitors meet Australia in three Tests — in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney — from December 14.

