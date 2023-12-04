DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 04, 2023

May 9 riots: SC urged to initiate contempt proceedings against defence secretary for ‘violating’ order on civilians’ military trials

Haseeb Bhatti Published December 4, 2023 Updated December 4, 2023 03:31pm

The Supreme Court on Monday was urged to initiate contempt proceedings against the defence secretary for “violating” its Oct 23 verdict, wherein it had nullified military trials of civilians.

In the widely praised Oct 23 ruling, a five-member SC bench — comprising Justices Ijazul Ahsan, Munib Akhtar, Yahya Afridi, Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Ayesha Malik — had declared that trying 103 civilians in military courts for their alleged role in attacks on army installations during the riots that followed ex-premier Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9 was ultra vires the Constitution.

The bench had also emphasised that the cases of the suspects involved in the vandalism would proceed before criminal courts.

The caretaker federal government as well as the provincial ones in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab have filed appeals in the apex court, challenging its Oct 23 verdict. Meanwhile, Sindh has denied filing a purported plea on the same matter.

The defence ministry has also moved an intra-court appeal (ICA) before the SC against its judgement, requesting the apex court to suspend the verdict’s operation during the pendency of the ICA.

Today, a constitutional petition was filed by members of civil society — former Karachi Metropolitan Corporation administrator Fahim Zaman Khan, Aurat Foundation Director Mahnaz Rahman, educationist Prof Dr A.H. Nayyar, and clinical psychologist and educationist Syed Zulfiqar Hussain Gilani.

The above citizens were also petitioners in one of the pleas challenging the trials of civilians in military courts.

The plea — filed under Article 204 (contempt of court) of the Constitution through Advocate Faisal Siddiqi — made Defence Secretary Lieutenant General (rtd) Hamooduz Zaman Khan a party in the case.

It urged the court to initiate proceedings of contempt of court against retired Gen Hamooduz Zaman Khan for “deliberately and malafidely, disregarding and violating” the SC’s Oct 23 order.

Imran Khan Arrest
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Electable politics
Updated 04 Dec, 2023

Electable politics

With the PTI still on the wrong side of the political equation, the prospects will be bright for whoever takes the lead.
War of narratives
04 Dec, 2023

War of narratives

MILITARILY, there is no match between the Israeli war machine, and the defenceless people of Gaza. On one side is a...
Returns on deposits
04 Dec, 2023

Returns on deposits

DESPITE the deceleration of deposit mobilisation, bank deposits have jumped to a record high of Rs25.6tr in FY23. ...
Promises, promises
Updated 03 Dec, 2023

Promises, promises

The climate crisis transcends national borders and political agendas, demanding a unified, decisive response.
PCB’s strange decision
03 Dec, 2023

PCB’s strange decision

THE Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision-making and the way it is being run has become a joke. A day after appointing...
Resettling Afghans
03 Dec, 2023

Resettling Afghans

FOR two years now, since the Afghan Taliban took Kabul, thousands of Afghans in Pakistan who had worked for Western...