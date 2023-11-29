Imran, Bushra’s Nikah solemnised twice in 2018, claims Mufti Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Mufti Saeed, who officiated PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Nikah with Bushra Bibi, has testified that the nuptials were solemnised twice, in January and February 2018.

In his testimony before senior civil judge Qudratullah on Tuesday, Mr Saeed said this was done as the first Nikah was performed during the former first lady’s Iddat period.

He added that on January 1, 2018, Mr Khan asked him to solemnise the Nikah in Lahore and he visited a residence in Lahore’s Defence area before solemnising the Nikah and inquired from her sister about Islamic formalities.

According to Mr Saeed, he was assured that all formalities had been met.

When the judge asked him why these questions weren’t put to Bushra Bibi, he replied it goes against traditions to ask such questions of the bride.

Tells court nuptials were first performed on Jan 1 after ‘spiritual prophecy’

The couple started living in Banigala — Mr Khan’s home — after the Nikah, Mr Saeed said, adding that in February, he was informed that the Nikah was solemnised during Iddat as the divorce was finalised in Nov 2017.

As per the cleric, he was informed that the Nikah took place on Jan 1 because of “a spiritual prophecy”.

The Nikah was “un-Islamic and against the principles of Shariah” as Iddat must be completed at the ex-husband’s residence since it provides an opportunity for reconciliation.

The Nikah was again solemnised in February at Bani Gala, but “I didn’t sign the papers,” Mr Saeed added.

Talking about Mr Khan’s second marriage, Aun Chaudhry — once a close confidant of the PTI chief — stated before the court that the marriage had ended in Nov 2015.

Mr Khan divorced Reham Khan “on the advice of Bushra Bibi” while she was abroad, and the divorce deed was sent via email, Mr Chaudhry testified.

He added that Mr Khan was quite upset following the divorce and frequently visited Bushra Bibi’s residence while she was still married to Khawar Farid Maneka — the complainant in this case.

As per Mr Chaudhry, he was ordered by the PTI chief in December 2017 to make arrangements for his Nikah.

He claimed that he attended the Nikah ceremony along with Zulfi Bukhari, a close friend of Mr Khan.

When news of the Nikah during the Iddat appeared in the media, Mr Khan “asked me to keep quiet as he will solemnise it again after the Iddat completes,” Mr Chaudhry said.

Later, the case was adjourned till Dec 2, when a member of Mr Maneka’s domestic staff will record his statement.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2023