DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 25, 2023

Plea against Imran’s nikah withdrawn

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 25, 2023 Updated November 25, 2023 08:57am

ISLAMABAD: A judicial magistrate court disposed of a plea against the “unlawful” nikah of former prime minister Imran Khan after the complainant withdrew his petition on Friday.

The petitioner, Moham­mad Hanif, sought legal action against Mr Khan for marrying Bushra Bibi allegedly during her Iddat, a specified period that must elapse before a Muslim widow or divorcee may legitimately remarry.

However, Mr Hanif has now withdrawn the complaint, citing technical reasons. His counsel has filed an application for an early hearing date.

The PTI chief married Bushra Bibi in February 2018 in a Lahore ceremony attended by only close relatives.

Mufti Saeed performed the nikah in the presence of PTI leaders Awn Chaudhary and Zulfi Bukhari, who appeared as witnesses.

However, Mr Chaudhry, who was a close aide to Mr Khan before parting ways, previously testified before the court that the PTI chief married on Jan 1, 2018.

Imran Khan has been married twice before. His first marriage was with Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of a British billionaire, in 1995. The couple divorced in 2004.

Mr Khan’s second marriage to Reham Khan dissolved 10 months after a public ceremony had taken place in January 2015.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bahria Town saga
25 Nov, 2023

Bahria Town saga

BAHRIA Town Karachi’s legal saga may have reached its watershed. With the Supreme Court recently taking up the...
Uneven poll field
Updated 25 Nov, 2023

Uneven poll field

The PTI's plaints that conspiracies are afoot to cancel it are not without merit.
‘Democracy is dead’
25 Nov, 2023

‘Democracy is dead’

AS Bangladesh prepares for its Jan 7 elections, the political landscape in Dhaka is increasingly tumultuous. Prime...
Skewed priorities
Updated 24 Nov, 2023

Skewed priorities

Exploiting the exchequer as an election fund during tough economic times is deplorable.
Deadly business
24 Nov, 2023

Deadly business

TWO recent reports in foreign media outlets have shed more light on India’s shadowy business of targeting...
Fighting fire
24 Nov, 2023

Fighting fire

DEATH traps litter the country’s most vertical city of Karachi. Commercial and residential buildings in the latter...