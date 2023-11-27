Lahore police add murder sections to medical student’s case

LAHORE: Police on Sunday added murder sections in the already lodged case of attempted murder of a female medical student who was allegedly shot at and injured by the armed men on Nov 4.

Identified as Tazin Khan, the girl was travelling to her home along with her mother and a brother, Muhammad Ali, by a car after meeting a relative in the area.

As they reached Agrics Town (Housing Society), the armed men, including Sajid, his brother Amjad and two unidentified men, ambushed their car, opened fire at it, which resulted in deep wounds to Tazin.

The Chuhng Police had registered a case against the attackers for attempted murder on the complaint of her maternal uncle Rizwanul Haq.

According to police report, the girl succumbed to her injuries on Sunday. However, an eyewitness said the girl had died a week after the incident but the police added murder sections later.

The complainant in the case told the police that the suspects had harassed the women members of his family when they were on their way. Consequently, the suspects nourished a grudge against them as they had strictly barred them from harassing the women.

In order to take revenge, Sajid and his accomplices rounded up the car and opened indiscriminate fire. Tazin received bullets in her abdomen and she was shifted to a local hospital in life-threatening condition while the attackers fled the scene.

There were also some reports that the prime suspect who opened fire on the family was the maternal uncle of a young man who had first harassed the women. Other reports said that the young man had hit the car of the victim’s family that resulted in the tussle. The young man called his maternal uncle who came with a gun and opened fire on Tazin’s car.

The police sources said the young man was underage and was driving his car rashly at the time when the suspects harrassed the medical student who had arrived from Saudi Arabia for her medical education in Lahore.

The girl’s relatives appealed to the chief minister to take notice of the incident, saying the suspects were highly influential and they were hurling threats for pursuing the murder case and forcing them for reconciliation.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2023