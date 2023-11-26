PM Kakar to leave for bilateral visit to UAE today

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will depart for a two-day bilateral visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) today.

According to a press release issued by the Foreign Office, the premier will meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed during his visit from Nov 26 to Nov 28.

“This engagement will provide an opportunity to advance bilateral ties in all spheres including political, economic, trade, investment, cultural, defence and people-to- people relations,” it said.

The visit will also include signing of memorandum of understandings between Pakistan and the UAE in a range of areas including investment cooperation in the sectors of energy, port operations projects, waste water treatment, food security, logistics, mining, aviation, and banking and financial services, the FO stated.

“Pakistan and the UAE enjoy warm and long-standing fraternal ties that have stood multiple tests of time,” it added.

Kakar would also later plead Pakistan’s case at a key session of the upcoming 28th Conference of Parties (COP-28) scheduled to be held in the UAE on Dec 1-2.

In a meeting earlier this week, the interim PM had directed the authorities concerned to make full preparations for presenting Pakistan’s stance during the COP-28 on climate finance and other issues effectively.