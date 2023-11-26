PM Kakar lands in UAE for bilateral visit

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar landed in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for a bilateral visit.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on social media platform X, PM Kakar was welcomed at Abu Dhabi’s Al-Bateen airport by UAE Justice Minister Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi and Pakistani diplomatic officials.

According to the PMO, the premier will meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed during his visit from November 26 to Nov 28.

In a statement released earlier today, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the visit would provide “an opportunity to advance bilateral ties in all spheres including political, economic, trade, investment, cultural, defence and people-to-people relations”.

The visit will also include signing of memorandum of understandings between Pakistan and the UAE in a range of areas including investment cooperation in the sectors of energy, port operations projects, waste water treatment, food security, logistics, mining, aviation, and banking and financial services, the FO said.

“Pakistan and the UAE enjoy warm and long-standing fraternal ties that have stood multiple tests of time,” it added.

Kakar would also later plead Pakistan’s case at a key session of the upcoming 28th Conference of Parties (COP-28) scheduled to be held in the UAE on Dec 1-2.

In a meeting earlier this week, the interim PM had directed the authorities concerned to make full preparations for presenting Pakistan’s stance during the COP-28 on climate finance and other issues effectively.