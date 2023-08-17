PM Kakar extols support from UAE, Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: On his second day in office, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday held several meetings, mostly with Baloch leaders, as well as ambassadors of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Former provincial ministers Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki, Agha Shakeel Durrani and Nawab Jangayz Khan Marri and ex-senator Saif Magsi met the caretaker PM separately. A delegation comprising elders of the caretaker PM’s Mehtar Zai tribe also called on him and congratulated him on assuming the charge of his office.

During the meeting with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malki, the caretaker premier said the recently instituted Special Invest­ment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would continue to work as before to lay the foundation to fast-track foreign investments, particularly from the kingdom.

He highlighted energy, infrastructure, agriculture, information technology and manpower as potential sectors of cooperation.

The Saudi ambassador congratulated the prime minister on assuming office and conveyed the best wishes and greetings on behalf of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, as well as Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, and the people of Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed historic and deep-rooted ties. He thanked the Saudi government for its consistent support for Pakistan’s economic stability and development.

He mentioned the large number of Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia and requested the kingdom to continue extending all possible facilities to them.

Mr Kakar lauded the vision of the Saudi leadership and said that the kingdom could always count on Pakistan as its trusted and reliable partner.

Ambassador Nawaf reiterated that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were bound together in a fraternal relationship, which was characterised by mutual trust and understanding, and close cooperation on all bilateral and regional issues of common interest.

During his meeting with UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, PM Kakar said he looked forward to working with the UAE on advancing bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially trade, investment and energy.

The prime minister expressed gratitude for the UAE’s support for Pakistan’s economic and financial stability.

The ambassador conveyed the greetings of the UAE leadership to the prime minister on his assumption of office.

PM Kakar thanked the UAE government for the warm congratulatory messages and said Pakistan and the UAE enjoyed historic and deep-rooted fraternal ties.

He also wished the UAE success in hosting the COP28 Summit later this year.

The prime minister emphasised the important role played by the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE and sought its government’s continued support for them.

Also on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated the newly-minted caretaker PM of Pakistan.

“Congratulations to new Pakistan Interim Prime Minister [Anwaarul Haq Kakar]. As Pakistan prepares for free and fair elections, in accordance with its constitution and the rights to freedom of speech and assembly, we will continue to advance our shared commitment to economic prosperity,” he wrote in a message on X (formerly Twitter).

Published in Dawn, August 17th, 2023