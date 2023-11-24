DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 24, 2023

IHC decides to digitise court process, records: chief justice

Malik Asad Published November 24, 2023 Updated November 24, 2023 07:01am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is going to digitise the entire court process and record to improve the efficiency of the judiciary.

Last week, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice (CJP) Justice Qazi Faiz Esa had reconstituted the National Judicial Automation Committee (NJAC) for automation and digitisation of the key areas of the superior courts.

The committee will be led by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah of the Supreme Court while Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar of the apex court will be its member. Judges from the high courts and the Federal Shariat Court will also be part of the committee.

NJAC will work towards digitisation of the court’s processes and records, introduce mobile applications for better access to justice and improve case management.

CJP recently reconstituted automation committee for digitisation of key areas of superior courts

IHC Chief Justice Justice Aamer Farooq, while addressing lawyers at the inaugural ceremony of the new building of the district courts, said the IHC will take guidance from the committee to shift on automation.

The IHC administration has devised the internal automation which includes Management Information System (MIS), Case Flow Management System (CFMS) and automation from institution (filing of case) to disposal.

For the digitisation and the automation programme, the IHC administration has focused on 10 key areas.

These include MIS, CFMS, automation from institution (filing of case) to disposal, file movement (tracking of file) and consignment of cases/record.

The programme also includes the Notice Tracking System through process server application, case law management which has already been in place in which the judgements, interim orders, citations and statuary and non-statuary rules are uploaded on the website.

Identity Section Application (e-affidavit), e-files and digital archiving of record and a handshake service with high courts and Supreme Court are among the salient features of the digitisation and automation programme.

The automation of the public facilitation includes the establishment of online/e-courts with video link and live streaming facilities, official website and mobile application, SMS, email and Whatsapp alert service, e-kiosk application, lawyers cause list, human rights/complaint cell and online court proceedings.

Another key feature of the programme is the bar integration with district judiciary and the IHC which includes the lawyers record management.

The IHC chief justice advised the lawyers’ representatives to impart necessary training to the lawyers, especially middle aged advocates, so they can take maximum advantage of the automation and digitisation.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Skewed priorities
Updated 24 Nov, 2023

Skewed priorities

Exploiting the exchequer as an election fund during tough economic times is deplorable.
Deadly business
24 Nov, 2023

Deadly business

TWO recent reports in foreign media outlets have shed more light on India’s shadowy business of targeting...
Fighting fire
24 Nov, 2023

Fighting fire

DEATH traps litter the country’s most vertical city of Karachi. Commercial and residential buildings in the latter...
Gaza truce
Updated 23 Nov, 2023

Gaza truce

As long as Israel continues to murder Arabs and devour their land, the Palestinians will continue to resist.
Square one
23 Nov, 2023

Square one

WITH the Islamabad High Court finding former prime minister Imran Khan’s jail trial in the cipher case illegal,...
Silenced with impunity
23 Nov, 2023

Silenced with impunity

MORE than three months have passed and yet the authorities are nowhere close to solving the Aug 13 murder of...