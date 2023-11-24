IHC decides to digitise court process, records: chief justice

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is going to digitise the entire court process and record to improve the efficiency of the judiciary.

Last week, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice (CJP) Justice Qazi Faiz Esa had reconstituted the National Judicial Automation Committee (NJAC) for automation and digitisation of the key areas of the superior courts.

The committee will be led by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah of the Supreme Court while Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar of the apex court will be its member. Judges from the high courts and the Federal Shariat Court will also be part of the committee.

NJAC will work towards digitisation of the court’s processes and records, introduce mobile applications for better access to justice and improve case management.

IHC Chief Justice Justice Aamer Farooq, while addressing lawyers at the inaugural ceremony of the new building of the district courts, said the IHC will take guidance from the committee to shift on automation.

The IHC administration has devised the internal automation which includes Management Information System (MIS), Case Flow Management System (CFMS) and automation from institution (filing of case) to disposal.

For the digitisation and the automation programme, the IHC administration has focused on 10 key areas.

These include MIS, CFMS, automation from institution (filing of case) to disposal, file movement (tracking of file) and consignment of cases/record.

The programme also includes the Notice Tracking System through process server application, case law management which has already been in place in which the judgements, interim orders, citations and statuary and non-statuary rules are uploaded on the website.

Identity Section Application (e-affidavit), e-files and digital archiving of record and a handshake service with high courts and Supreme Court are among the salient features of the digitisation and automation programme.

The automation of the public facilitation includes the establishment of online/e-courts with video link and live streaming facilities, official website and mobile application, SMS, email and Whatsapp alert service, e-kiosk application, lawyers cause list, human rights/complaint cell and online court proceedings.

Another key feature of the programme is the bar integration with district judiciary and the IHC which includes the lawyers record management.

The IHC chief justice advised the lawyers’ representatives to impart necessary training to the lawyers, especially middle aged advocates, so they can take maximum advantage of the automation and digitisation.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2023