Kidnapped police official found dead in Lakki mountains

LAKKI MARWAT: Body of a policeman, who had been kidnapped by militants on Thursday evening, was recovered from mountains near Land Ahmadkhel area of Lakki Marwat on Friday evening.

An official said Farmanullah, a Frontier Reserve Police constable, had gone to the village to meet a friend there. He said a group of militants intercepted the policeman at gunpoint near the village and took him away.

“The police had launched a search for the missing cop, and found his bullet-riddled body from the mountains on Friday evening,” he maintained. “The body was shifted to Government City Hospital for autopsy.”

The official said a police contingent was in the rural area to hunt down the militants.

The official said the deceased belonged to Nawerkhel area.

Meanwhile, three people, including a woman and a minor girl, were killed and two others injured in a road accident here on Friday evening.

A rescue official said a pick-up truck hit a motorcycle with five people on board near Wanda Hajigul on Manjiwala road, killing three of them on the spot. He said the deceased included a woman, a teenage boy and a minor girl. He said a man, who was driving the bike, and a minor boy, were injured. The official said names of the deceased and injured could not be ascertained immediately.

A rescue team shifted the deceased and the injured to the Government City Hospital.

Later, the injured were referred to a Bannu hospital owing to their critical condition.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2023