Kidnapped police official found dead in Lakki mountains

LAKKI MARWAT: Body of a policeman, who had been kidnapped by militants on Thursday evening, was recovered from mountains near Land Ahmadkhel area of Lakki Marwat on Friday evening.
An official said Farmanullah, a Frontier Reserve Police constable, had gone to the village to meet a friend there. He said a group of militants intercepted the policeman at gunpoint near the village and took him away.
“The police had launched a search for the missing cop, and found his bullet-riddled body from the mountains on Friday evening,” he maintained. “The body was shifted to Government City Hospital for autopsy.”
The official said a police contingent was in the rural area to hunt down the militants.
The official said the deceased belonged to Nawerkhel area.
Meanwhile, three people, including a woman and a minor girl, were killed and two others injured in a road accident here on Friday evening.
A rescue official said a pick-up truck hit a motorcycle with five people on board near Wanda Hajigul on Manjiwala road, killing three of them on the spot. He said the deceased included a woman, a teenage boy and a minor girl. He said a man, who was driving the bike, and a minor boy, were injured. The official said names of the deceased and injured could not be ascertained immediately.
A rescue team shifted the deceased and the injured to the Government City Hospital.
Later, the injured were referred to a Bannu hospital owing to their critical condition.
Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2023
