DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 11, 2023

5 ‘terrorists’ linked to TTP, Lashkar-i-Jhangvi arrested: Punjab CTD

Wasim Riaz Published November 11, 2023 Updated November 11, 2023 01:51pm

The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday said it has arrested five suspected terrorists linked to banned outfits during operations carried out in different cities of the province.

In a statement issued today, the CTD said it conducted 179 intelligence-based operations in Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi and “foiled a major terror plot”. It said 179 suspects were interrogated and five alleged terrorists were arrested.

According to the CTD, the five alleged terrorists belonged to banned organisations Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and Lashkar-i-Jhangvi.

The statement further said that 565 grams of explosives, two hand grenades, two improvised explosive devices, five detonators, 13 feet of safety fuse wire, 3.5 feet of primer cords, five pamphlets of banned organisations, 36 stickers and Rs5,520 rupees were recovered from the possession of the suspected terrorists.

The CTD alleged that the suspected terrorists had “planned to sabotage [sic] across the province and wanted to target important installations”. The police have registered five cases against them and shifted them to an “unknown location”, it added.

The statement concluded that the CTD was “working towards a safer Punjab and authorities were determined to put anti-state elements behind bars”.

This week, 769 combing operations were conducted in various parts of the province, resulting in the arrest of 82 suspects, the statement added.

In August, 13 alleged terrorists were arrested by the CTD, among them “key Daesh commanders.”

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Working with IMF
Updated 11 Nov, 2023

Working with IMF

It is encouraging that Pakistani authorities are working proactively to address the IMF's concerns.
Polio eradication
11 Nov, 2023

Polio eradication

AS Pakistan confronts a disturbing rise in environmental samples of poliovirus, the situation demands an immediate...
Fishermen’s plight
11 Nov, 2023

Fishermen’s plight

COMPASSION has always been missing from the Pakistan-India equation, and poor fishermen are perhaps the easiest...
Afghan failures
Updated 10 Nov, 2023

Afghan failures

The Afghan Taliban may be difficult customers to work with, but Pakistan has little choice as there is no one else to call in Kabul.
Gas tariff increase
10 Nov, 2023

Gas tariff increase

THE recent sharp increase in the price of natural gas for different consumers has sparked a debate over its adverse...
Lifesaving robots
10 Nov, 2023

Lifesaving robots

IN Sindh, a tiff within the caretaker government over the procurement of advanced medical equipment seems to have...