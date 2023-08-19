‘Key Daesh commanders’ among 13 rounded up by Punjab CTD

The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday said it has arrested 13 alleged terrorists including “three key Daesh commanders” during an intelligence-based operation from different cities of the province.

In a statement issued today, the CTD said the arrested suspects from Lahore, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Chinot, Qasor, Multan, and Mandi Bahauddin had intended to carry out terrorist activities.

It further said explosives, detonators, improvised explosive devices, and cash was also recovered from them.

It further said cases were registered against them and investigations were under way. Separately, the CTD added that 34 suspects were rounded up during 339 combing operations this week while 4,113 people were also questioned.

The statement concluded that CTD was working towards the goal of a safer Punjab and authorities were determined to root out the scourge of terrorism.

Last week, the Punjab CTD said it had arrested 21 “terrorists”, which included militants affiliated with the banned Daesh and the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In July, the Punjab CTD conducted IBOs in various parts of the province resulting in the arrest of 17 militants associated with banned militant organisations.

According to a CTD spokesperson, 132 IBOs were carried out in Punjab, specifically targeting expected terrorism activities by defunct organisations, particularly against Chinese nationals and worship places during Muharram.