Punjab CTD arrests eight suspected terrorists

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed on Saturday to have arrested eight suspected terrorists from different areas of the province.

The CTD also recovered explosive material, hand grenades and banned literature from their possession.

The arrested suspects were identified as Akhtar Nawaz, Muhammad Usman, Fawadullah, Faqeer Muhammad, Asif Nawaz, Ziaur Rehman, Attiq Ahmad and Bashir.

A CTD spokesman said the suspects belonged to Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Daesh. Two of them were arrested from Lahore, four from Gujranwala and one each from Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur.

The CTD also registered six cases under terrorism charges against the suspects in different police stations.

The spokesman said 21 suspects were taken into custody during the combing operations in different areas of the province and cases were registered against six of them.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2023