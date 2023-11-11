KP interim CM Azam Khan passes away aged 89

Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan passed away on Saturday, a hospital spokesperson said. He was 89, according to Khan’s nephew Muhammad Ahmed Khan.

Rehman Medical Complex spokesperson Shabbir Shah confirmed the development to Dawn.com.

He added that the former bureaucrat was admitted to an intensive care unit last night after he fell unwell a day ago.

The chief minister’s nephew said his uncle had invited him yesterday and discussed a plan to visit Charsadda University next Monday and was “absolutely fine”.

“I was making the arrangements [to visit the university], meanwhile news of his death arrived,” Ahmed told Dawn.com.

Khan took oath as the KP chief minister in January this year after the dissolution of the provincial assembly after PTI chief Imran Khan decided to quit the KP and Punjab assemblies where he was in power.

He was a Barrister-at-Law from Lincoln’s Inn, London, and had earlier served as minister for interior, capital administration and development in the caretaker cabinet of ex-premier Nasir-ul-Mulk in 2018.

He had also remained the provincial minister for finance, planning and development in the KP caretaker cabinet of CM Shamsul Mulk from October 2007 to April 2008 and served in key positions in the federal and provincial governments.

Before these stints, he had served as chief secretary from September 1990 till July 1993. He has also remained chairman of the Pakistan Tobacco Board.

KP cabinet stands dissolved: ex-ECP secretary

Speaking to Geo News, former Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) secretary Kanwar Dilshad explained that with Khan’s death, the provincial cabinet in KP stood “automatically dissolved”.

Dilshad further outlined that until a new chief minister is elected, the governor will assume authority and manage provincial affairs.

He emphasised that Article 224 of the Constitution empowers the Senate to make decisions in emergency situations, and if there’s a disagreement in selecting a new CM, the matter will be referred to the ECP.

According to Dilshad, the leadership of the House and the leader of the opposition in the Senate will consult on the CM’s name. In case of disagreement, the ECP will intervene.

He noted that the entire process should conclude within a week as stipulated under the laws.

Condolences

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar remembered the chief minister as “surely an honest and pious person”. He prayed for the deceased’s family to be given patience.

President Dr Arif Alvi also expressed his grief on the news and recalled that he found Khan a “gentleman” whenever he met him.

Interim Information Minister Murtaza Solangi described the chief minister as a “gentleman” and a “polite” person while caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti also prayed for Khan’s family.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori expressed his grief on the CM’s death and prayed for the deceased’s ranks.

Former KP CM Mahmood Khan expressed his “immense grief” at the “painful news”.

PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi and PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan said they were saddened by the loss and sent their prayers to Khan’s family.

