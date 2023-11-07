PM orders elimination of drug peddling from capital’s schools

ISLAMABAD: Care­ta­ker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has ordered the authorities concerned to enhance security in the federal capital and take action against criminals supplying drugs in and around educational institutions.

A high-level meeting pre­­sided over by PM Ka­­kar and attended by senior government officials, including the caretaker interior minister, on Mon­day discussed the Islam­abad Capital Territory’s (ICT) administrative issues, law and order situation and anti-narcotics strategy.

The PM directed the authorities to take special measures for the protection of schools besides the establishment of the Dol­phin Force in Islamabad.

The meeting was brie­fed about encroachments, development projects sta­r­­ted by the Capital Dev­e­lopment Authority (CDA) and the performance of Islamabad police.

The prime minister ordered action against car showrooms in various parts which cause problems for traffic and pedestrians.

The meeting was informed that 160 new buses would soon arrive in the city, making the public transport system more effective.

The PM directed the officials to establish a central digital system registering cars in all cities.

Concerning Margalla National Park, the prime minister said an indiscriminate operation should be conducted against encroachment on CDA lands, including Margalla National Park.

The meeting was informed that the e-challan system had been fully implemented in Islam­abad, which uses modern technology and safe city cameras to impose fines.

After the meeting, the PM said drug peddlers were out to destroy youth and the future of Pakistan.

“[Caretaker] Interior Minister [Sarfaraz Bugti] will personally oversee [the operation] to eliminate the drug peddling in educational institutions,” the PM wrote in a post on X.

PM meets Canadian high commissioner Canadian High Com­missioner Leslie Scanlon also met PM Kakar on Monday and discussed matters related to mutual interests, a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The various aspects of Canada-Pakistan bilateral relations, including Canada’s development programmes in Pakistan, humanitarian support post-2022 floods, economic and trade ties, and investments in Pakistan, particularly in the Reko Diq Project, were discussed in the meeting.

He highlighted the steps being taken by the government in priority areas, particularly for the stabilisation of the economy, facilitation of foreign investment through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and repatriation of illegal foreigners.

The high commissioner appreciated the support extended by the government to Canada’s Afghan Relocation Programme.

In another meeting with the WHO country representative Dr Palitha Ma­­hipala, the caretaker PM said his government wo­­u­ld ensure citizens’ access to basic healthcare.

The PM added that mobile health clinics and ambulances provided by the WHO would help provide primary health facilities to the people at their doorstep, even in remote areas.

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2023