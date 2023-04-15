8 terrorists killed, 2 soldiers martyred in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Eight terrorists were killed and two soldiers martyred during an intelligence-based operation in the Zarmilan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan District on Saturday, the military’s media affairs wing said.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an “intense exchange of fire took place” between the security forces and terrorists during the operation.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location [and] resultantly, eight terrorists were sent to hell,” the statement said.

It added that two soldiers — 25-year-old Lance Naik Shoaib Ali, a resident of Parachinar in Kurram district, and 22-year-old Sepoy Rafi Ullah, a resident of Lakki Marwat district — embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly in the gun battle with the militants.

The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists, who “remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens”.

Following the operation, the sanitisation of the area was being carried out to elimination any other terrorist found there, the statement added.

“The security forces of Pakistan remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.