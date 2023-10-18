DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 18, 2023

Catherine Dalton becomes PSL’s first-ever female fast bowling coach, joins Multan Sultans

Dawn.com Published October 18, 2023 Updated October 18, 2023 12:04am

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans on Tuesday appointed former Irish cricketer Catherine Dalton as their fast bowling coach, making her the league’s first-ever female coach.

As per the franchise’s announcement, Catherine Dalton is an England Cricket Board (ECB) certified Level 3 coach. She has previously served as a coach at the National Fast Bowling Academy in the UK, the Rajasthan Cricket Association, and the Ultimate Pace Foundation in India.

With her appointment, Dalton now holds the distinction of being the first woman to assume a coaching role within a prominent men’s team, the Multan Sultans said in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Dalton is currently working with Multan Sultans’ youth academy in Lodhran.”

Reacting to the announcement, Dalton said “I am excited about this on multiple levels. The opportunity to work with such talented players is fantastic, I will be re-engaging with many I have worked with before.”

She remarked, “Being the first female fast bowling coach in men’s cricket is very humbling.”

Multan Sultans CEO Ali Khan Tareen lauded Catherine’s work with the Multan Sultans’ youth academies, noting that her contribution spoke for itself.

He further expressed, “We’re all looking forward to her bringing those skills to the main team.”

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Two rules
Updated 17 Oct, 2023

Two rules

PPP, PTI are right in asking why Nawaz is being ‘welcomed’ by the state rather than a solemn reckoning with law.
Decrease in oil prices
17 Oct, 2023

Decrease in oil prices

THE latest 12.3pc and 4.7pc decrease in the retail prices of petrol and diesel for the second half of this month ...
Slain workers
17 Oct, 2023

Slain workers

IT was murder most foul, when six construction workers were gunned down in Balochistan’s Turbat city in the early...
Rogue nation
Updated 16 Oct, 2023

Rogue nation

India cannot go around murdering people in other countries with impunity. There must be severe consequences imposed on it.
Delay in projects
16 Oct, 2023

Delay in projects

AS the old adage ‘there’s many a slip twixt cup and lip’ goes, the much-delayed rail track project — Main...
Brutal people
16 Oct, 2023

Brutal people

OUR inner demons are at their loudest as bodies of women, the poor and minorities become battlefields of choice. The...