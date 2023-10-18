Catherine Dalton becomes PSL’s first-ever female fast bowling coach, joins Multan Sultans

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans on Tuesday appointed former Irish cricketer Catherine Dalton as their fast bowling coach, making her the league’s first-ever female coach.

As per the franchise’s announcement, Catherine Dalton is an England Cricket Board (ECB) certified Level 3 coach. She has previously served as a coach at the National Fast Bowling Academy in the UK, the Rajasthan Cricket Association, and the Ultimate Pace Foundation in India.

With her appointment, Dalton now holds the distinction of being the first woman to assume a coaching role within a prominent men’s team, the Multan Sultans said in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Dalton is currently working with Multan Sultans’ youth academy in Lodhran.”

Reacting to the announcement, Dalton said “I am excited about this on multiple levels. The opportunity to work with such talented players is fantastic, I will be re-engaging with many I have worked with before.”

She remarked, “Being the first female fast bowling coach in men’s cricket is very humbling.”

Multan Sultans CEO Ali Khan Tareen lauded Catherine’s work with the Multan Sultans’ youth academies, noting that her contribution spoke for itself.

He further expressed, “We’re all looking forward to her bringing those skills to the main team.”