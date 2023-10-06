Imran transferred to Adiala jail without his consent, claims lawyer

ISLAMABAD: A lawyer for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan claimed on Thursday that the former prime minister was transferred from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail without seeking his consent.

Advocate Shiraz Ranjha, a counsel for Mr Khan, informed the Judge of Special Court (Official Secrets Act) that he and other lawyers could easily meet Mr Khan at Attock jail, but at Adiala, the situation is different.

Advocate Ranjha was arguing on an application submitted before the Special Court, seeking directions to Adiala jail superintendent to provide telephone facility to the ex-premier, enabling him to call his sons.

It may be mentioned that the Attock jail administration had rejected a similar request, saying that convicts in cases under the Official Secrets Act were not allowed to avail the phone facility.

IHC issues notice over plea on former PM’s security; amendment application filed in Toshakhana conviction appeal

During his exchange with the judge, the counsel said that the environment in Attock jail was far better than the crowded Adiala jail.

He contended that the jail rules restricted communication with a convict, whereas Mr Khan has not yet been convicted and is an under-trial prisoner.

He further requested Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain to issue a directive allowing telephone facility to Mr Khan, besides other facilities he is entitled to being former PM.

Earlier, on Sept 26, during a hearing of the special court conducted in Attock jail, Mr Khan had said he did not want to be moved to Adiala since he had adjusted to life in Attock jail. The ex-PM had informed the judge that he would ask his lawyers to withdraw the plea seeking his transfer to Adiala.

Following the hearing, the PTI chief’s counsel, Latif Khosa, said that the PTI chairman did not want to be moved to Adiala Jail because of the inordinate delay in the case proceedings.

The lawyer said as per the ex-PM, he had applied for the transfer to another facility two months ago, but he was not aware that the court would take so long to decide on his plea.

IHC issues notices

Separately, Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq on Thursday issued a notice to Adiala Jail administration on a petition seeking proper security and facilities for Mr Khan.

Mr Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi filed the petition through his counsel Sardar Latif Khan Khosa.

Advocate Khosa argued before the court that Mr Khan has been detained in a dingy cell where he can hardly offer prayers. He requested the court to allow homemade food for Mr Khan.

Mr Khan’s wife has expressed apprehension that the jail administration may poison the meal of ex-premier. She claimed that the jail administration is not providing the facilities for which Mr Khan is entitled to under the jail manual

The petition requested the court to direct the jail administration to permit Mr Khan to exercise and walk within the jail premises.

Appeal against conviction

Separately, Mr Khan’s counsel Mr Khosa filed an application to amend the appeal against the former’s conviction in Toshakhana case.

He requested the court to implead the state as a respondent in the appeal.

During the course of arguments, the ECP’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz pointed out that the appellant has to implead the state as respondent in the appeal.

Subsequently, the counsel for ex-premier sought to implead the ECP as a party in the case.

The appellant requested the court to set aside the conviction awarded in Toshakhana case by the trial court on August 5. He also sought to set aside his disqualification for being a convict.

The appeal further requested the court to suspend the verdict of Mr Khan till the final adjudication of the appeal.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2023