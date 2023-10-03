Imran’s life ‘in danger’, moved to lower class cell in Adiala Jail: lawyer

Former prime minister Imran Khan’s lawyer, Naeem Haider Panjutha, claimed on Tuesday that the PTI chief was moved to a lower class cell at the Adiala Jail last night and feared the ex-premier’s life was in danger.

Imran was shifted to Attock jail on August 5, 2023, after a court sentenced him to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case for concealing details of gifts he received as the prime minister of Pakistan.

After his sentence in the Toshakhana case was suspended by the Islamabad High Court, the government detained the ex-premier in the cipher case. He has since remained behind bars on judicial remand.

On September 26, Imran was shifted to Central Jail Adiala from District Jail Attock following IHC orders passed on a plea filed by the PTI.

Last night, the police ramped up security in the vicinity of the Adiala jail by deploying elite commandos and setting up additional security pickets to ensure foolproof measures. The decision was taken in light of recommendations by the Special Branch and relevant departments following a survey of Adiala Jail.

Talking to reporters in Islamabad today, Panjutha, spokesman to Imran on legal affairs, said Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi met the former prime minister in Adiala Jail today.

“There is danger to Imran Khan’s life,” he claimed. “Imran can be slow food poisoned … he is being mentally tortured and his movement has been restricted.”

Panjutha alleged that he had received reports last night that the PTI chief was moved to a lower class cell. “Security personnel has been stationed outside the cell and mobile phones have been taken for them,” he said, claiming that these were new ways of “breaking” Imran.

The PTI lawyer added that a petition pertaining to Imran’s conditions in jail was filed in the IHC and the application was fixed for hearing on October 5.

“There were objection [by the court] earlier that the matter has already but decided but no directions have been passed on Imran Khan’s health, which is a basic fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution,” Panjutha added.

IHC to hear Bushra Bibi’s petition seeking Imran’s protection in jail

A day earlier, Bushra Bibi had filed a petition in the IHC seeking protection of her husband. She ex­press­­ed the apprehension that the jail administration might poison the meal of her husband and sought permission for homemade food for the detained PTI chief.

However, the registrar’s office had raised objections to the plea, which were heard by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq today.

During the hearing, Bushra Bibi’s lawyer Latif Khosa appeared in court and contended that the PTI chairman’s life was in danger. He recalled that Imran had also survived an assassination attempt.

This application has been filed for the security and protection of his rights in jail, Khosa said.

Subsequently, the IHC removed the objections to the plea and fixed the petition for hearing on Oct 5.