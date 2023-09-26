3 terrorists killed in ‘intelligence-based operation’ in Khyber district: ISPR

Three terrorists were killed by security forces in an operation carried out in the Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on the night of September 25/26, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Tirah, Khyber district, on the reported presence of terrorists.

During the operation, the ISPR said, an intense exchange of fire took place between the Pakistani troops and terrorists, which resulted in the killing of three terrorists, including commander Kifayat, also known as Tor Adnan, “who was actively involved in multiple terrorist activities against law enforcement agencies as well as the killing of innocent civilians”.

It added that “sanitisation” of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. “Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the ISPR said.

The development comes as security forces continue counter-terror operations across Pakistan.

A soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district on Saturday.

On Thursday last week, eight terrorists were killed by security forces during two separate IBOs in the Jani Khel general area of Bannu district and North Waziristan’s general area of Datta Khel.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in recent months, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

A report released in July by the think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies said the first half of the current year witnessed a steady and alarming rise in terror and suicide attacks, claiming the lives of 389 people across the country.