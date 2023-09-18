Political leaders want new CJP to ‘balance scales of justice’

LAHORE: Political leaders have congratulated Qazi Faez Isa on his appointment as the 29th chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) and hoped the court would be balanced in the dispensation of justice under his leadership.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed the hope that principles of justice would be upheld during the new chief justice’s tenure.

Congratulating CJP Isa on his new responsibilities, Mr Shehbaz stressed dispensation of justice was possible only through abiding by the Constitution, law and rules of business.

In a statement, the former prime minister expressed good wishes for the new CJP and said the masses were awaiting the delivery of justice.

He hoped the appointment would add to the credibility and reputation of Pakistan’s judiciary all over the world.

Ms Nawaz also welcomed the new chief justice and hoped “justice will return to courtrooms” with his appointment.

Speaking at a party meeting on Sunday, she said that hopefully, the scales of justice would be balanced for each citizen, and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, along with other party leaders, would get rid of injustices done to them by ‘Project Imran’ activists.

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Khan Domki also congratulated CJP Isa on taking the oath, according to APP.

CM Domki extended the felicitation after attending the oath-taking ceremony at the President’s House in Islamabad.

He expressed good wishes for the new chief justice on assuming the highest office of the judiciary.

In a statement, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf extended felicitations to CJP Isa.

In his message, the speaker said CJP Isa was “a seasoned and the most experienced legal expert”.

He expressed hope that the judiciary “under his sagacious leadership” would dispense justice while upholding the Constitution and law, according to APP.

Mr Ashraf also expressed hope that all organs of the state, including parliament, executive and judiciary, would work together to alleviate the sufferings of common citizens.

The country’s progress hinged upon the Constitution’s supremacy and the rule of law as a speedy dispensation of justice would bring social order and harmony, he added.

PPP’s Senator Sherry Rehman hailed CJP Isa for making his wife stand beside him as he took the oath.

“Good to see Justice Qazi Faez Issa ask his wife to also stand with him for his oath-taking. Sends out an important message re women and partnerships and equality,” the PPP senator wrote in a post on social media platform X.

In another statement, caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah also congratulated the new chief justice, according to APP.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2023