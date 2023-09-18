DAWN.COM Logo

Supreme Judicial Council, Judicial Commission see major changes

PPI Published September 18, 2023 Updated September 18, 2023 08:21am

ISLAMABAD: Important changes have taken place in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and the Judicial Commission in the run-up to the oath-taking of Justice Qazi Faez Isa as Chief Justice of Pakistan on Sunday.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan has become a part of the SJC, while Justice Sardar Tariq is already a part of the council. Under the Constitution, the CJP and the two most senior judges of the apex court are a part of the SJC.

On the other hand, Justice Muneeb Akhtar has joined the Judicial Commission, which is responsible for appointing judges to the superior judiciary.

Justice Sardar Tariq, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah are already part of the commission.

Under the Constitution, the CJP and the four most senior judges are part of the commission. Other members of the commission include a retired judge, the law minister, and the Attorney General for Pakistan. A member of the Pakistan Bar Council is also part of the Judicial Commission.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2023

