Aisamul Haq, Aqeel Khan give Pakistan 2-0 lead over Indonesia in Davis Cup World Group-II play-off

ISLAMABAD: Showing their class and experience, Aisam-ul-Haq and Aqeel Khan gave Pakistan a solid 2-0 lead against Indonesia in the Davis Cup World Group-II tie here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Saturday.

In the first singles match, the 43-year-old Aisam outclassed David Agung Susanto 6-1, 6-4 on grasscourt of the Aisam-ul-Haq Tennis Pavilion.

Then Pakistan No.1 Aqeel in the other singles match beat Gunawan Trismuwantara 7-5, 6-4 to put the hosts ahead.

Gunawan served for the first set at 5-4 but Aqeel fought back gallantly to take the next three games and the set 7-5. Aqeel broke his opponent early in the second set and kept control to win the set and with it the match.

In the doubles match on Sunday, Pakistan’s Mohammad Shoaib will team up with Mohammad Abid against the Indonesian pair of Gunawan Trismuwantara and Anthony Susanto.

This match will be followed by reverse singles clashes in which Aqeel faces David while Aisam takes on Gunawan.

