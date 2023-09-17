DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 17, 2023

Aisamul Haq, Aqeel Khan give Pakistan 2-0 lead over Indonesia in Davis Cup World Group-II play-off

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published September 17, 2023 Updated September 17, 2023 10:39am

ISLAMABAD: Showing their class and experience, Aisam-ul-Haq and Aqeel Khan gave Pakistan a solid 2-0 lead against Indonesia in the Davis Cup World Group-II tie here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Saturday.

In the first singles match, the 43-year-old Aisam outclassed David Agung Susanto 6-1, 6-4 on grasscourt of the Aisam-ul-Haq Tennis Pavilion.

Then Pakistan No.1 Aqeel in the other singles match beat Gunawan Trismuwantara 7-5, 6-4 to put the hosts ahead.

Gunawan served for the first set at 5-4 but Aqeel fought back gallantly to take the next three games and the set 7-5. Aqeel broke his opponent early in the second set and kept control to win the set and with it the match.

In the doubles match on Sunday, Pakistan’s Mohammad Shoaib will team up with Mohammad Abid against the Indonesian pair of Gunawan Trismuwantara and Anthony Susanto.

This match will be followed by reverse singles clashes in which Aqeel faces David while Aisam takes on Gunawan.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Last judgement
Updated 17 Sep, 2023

Last judgement

It is difficult not to agree with Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, in that the court overstepped its jurisdiction to arrive at its judgement.
Cost-of-living crisis
17 Sep, 2023

Cost-of-living crisis

WITH the caretaker government dropping a massive ‘petrol bomb’ on the people on Friday, the biting pain of...
Much ado about nothing
17 Sep, 2023

Much ado about nothing

THE nation once again finds itself embroiled in controversy, this time with the Miss Universe-Pakistan beauty ...
Mayday
Updated 16 Sep, 2023

Mayday

PIA's expeditious privatisation is the only way to reduce the burden on taxpayers and the govt budget.
Cricket trouble
16 Sep, 2023

Cricket trouble

IN the big games, Pakistan fell short. Well short against India, by a whisker against Sri Lanka, and quite short of...
Stray bullets
16 Sep, 2023

Stray bullets

ONCE again, Karachi is mourning. A tale not unfamiliar, but heart-wrenching and unacceptable all the same. A young...