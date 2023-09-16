DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 16, 2023

Pakistan sweat on pacer Naseem Shah’s fitness ahead of World Cup

AFP | Abdul Ghaffar Published September 16, 2023 Updated September 16, 2023 09:20pm

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah is doubtful for next month’s World Cup due to a shoulder injury, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) awaiting medical reports before making a final call on his fitness and participation.

Naseem was ruled out of the Asia Cup after suffering the injury during a tournament match against India in Colombo last Sunday.

A report by ESPNcricinfo said today “scans revealed an injury to his right shoulder that is worse than was initially suspected”, which increased his chances of missing the World Cup.

The report, without attributing the information to anyone, said the PCB had been pursuing a second opinion, yet the scans from tests conducted in Dubai seemed to indicate that the injury might sideline Naseem for the remainder of the year.

Meanwhile, the PCB said Naseem was still being monitored.

“The PCB medical team has been monitoring the status of Naseem’s shoulder injury,” the board said.

“Medical consultations with the experts are underway to provide the best possible care to Naseem. The medical panel will decide on fast bowler’s return to cricket based on further assessments.”

The 20-year-old has been part of Pakistan’s pace trio along with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Rauf also suffered an injury to his flank and had to miss the Sri Lanka game in the Asia Cup.

Naseem’s absence will hit Pakistan’s chances in the World Cup which starts in India on October 5 in India.

They also failed to reach the final of the Asia Cup after suffering a crushing a 228-run defeat against India and by two wickets against Sri Lanka.

India and Sri Lanka meet in the Asia Cup final in Colombo on Sunday.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Mayday
Updated 16 Sep, 2023

Mayday

PIA's expeditious privatisation is the only way to reduce the burden on taxpayers and the govt budget.
Cricket trouble
16 Sep, 2023

Cricket trouble

IN the big games, Pakistan fell short. Well short against India, by a whisker against Sri Lanka, and quite short of...
Stray bullets
16 Sep, 2023

Stray bullets

ONCE again, Karachi is mourning. A tale not unfamiliar, but heart-wrenching and unacceptable all the same. A young...
Monetary policy
Updated 15 Sep, 2023

Monetary policy

Monetary policy as an instrument to check price hike has lost its effectiveness in current economic structure and existing political uncertainty.
Endgame?
15 Sep, 2023

Endgame?

LIKE the hapless king on a chessboard, our president flees from square to square, only to find himself being checked...
Countering intolerance
15 Sep, 2023

Countering intolerance

IN order to take a firm stand against intolerance, it is imperative that the state, civil society and progressive...