Shakib says Bangladesh ‘dangerous’ for World Cup after India triumph

COLOMBO: Skipper Shakib Al Hasan on Friday said Bangladesh will be a “dangerous side” in the World Cup after they edged India by six runs for a consolation Asia Cup victory.

India, who had already booked a meeting with Sri Lanka in Sunday’s final in Colombo, faltered in their chase of 266 despite a valiant 121 by opener Shubman Gill.

Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets while debutant Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mahedi Hasan claimed two each as Bangladesh bowled out India for 259 to end their tournament on a high ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup.

“I think we have got a very good team [for the World Cup],” man-of-the-match Shakib, who scored 80 in Bangladesh’s 265-8, said after the win.

“Lot of injuries, and players coming in and going out didn’t help during this Asia Cup. I think we will be a dangerous side in the World Cup.”

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2023