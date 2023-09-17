DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 17, 2023

Shakib says Bangladesh ‘dangerous’ for World Cup after India triumph

AFP Published September 17, 2023 Updated September 17, 2023 10:10am

COLOMBO: Skipper Shakib Al Hasan on Friday said Bangladesh will be a “dangerous side” in the World Cup after they edged India by six runs for a consolation Asia Cup victory.

India, who had already booked a meeting with Sri Lanka in Sunday’s final in Colombo, faltered in their chase of 266 despite a valiant 121 by opener Shubman Gill.

Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets while debutant Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mahedi Hasan claimed two each as Bangladesh bowled out India for 259 to end their tournament on a high ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup.

“I think we have got a very good team [for the World Cup],” man-of-the-match Shakib, who scored 80 in Bangladesh’s 265-8, said after the win.

“Lot of injuries, and players coming in and going out didn’t help during this Asia Cup. I think we will be a dangerous side in the World Cup.”

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Last judgement
Updated 17 Sep, 2023

Last judgement

It is difficult not to agree with Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, in that the court overstepped its jurisdiction to arrive at its judgement.
Cost-of-living crisis
17 Sep, 2023

Cost-of-living crisis

WITH the caretaker government dropping a massive ‘petrol bomb’ on the people on Friday, the biting pain of...
Much ado about nothing
17 Sep, 2023

Much ado about nothing

THE nation once again finds itself embroiled in controversy, this time with the Miss Universe-Pakistan beauty ...
Mayday
Updated 16 Sep, 2023

Mayday

PIA's expeditious privatisation is the only way to reduce the burden on taxpayers and the govt budget.
Cricket trouble
16 Sep, 2023

Cricket trouble

IN the big games, Pakistan fell short. Well short against India, by a whisker against Sri Lanka, and quite short of...
Stray bullets
16 Sep, 2023

Stray bullets

ONCE again, Karachi is mourning. A tale not unfamiliar, but heart-wrenching and unacceptable all the same. A young...