Lahore ATC begins process to declare several PTI leaders proclaimed offenders in May 9 cases

Rana Bilal Published September 13, 2023 Updated September 13, 2023 02:27pm
(From L) PTI’s Farrukh Habib, Azam Swati, Hammad Azhar and Murad Saeed.—DawnNewsTV/ PID/ APP/file
(From L) PTI’s Farrukh Habib, Azam Swati, Hammad Azhar and Murad Saeed.—DawnNewsTV/ PID/ APP/file

A Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) began the process of proclamation on Wednesday against several PTI leaders who could not be arrested in two cases pertaining to the May 9 episode as they had “concealed themselves”.

The leaders facing proceedings in the said cases include some mainstream politicians, namely Farrukh Habib, Azam Swati, Hammad Azhar and Murad Saeed.

They have been named in cases the two cases registered at Lahore’s Sarwar Road police station in relation to May 9, when protests erupted in several cities following the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan from the Islamabad High Court premises in the Al Qadir Trust case.

While the protests were under way, several public and private properties, including military installations, were vandalised, over which the PTI continues to face a crackdown.

The two cases were taken up by the ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan today, who said in separate but similar orders that investigating officers had obtained non-bailable arrest warrants for the suspects from the court on July 6 and handed them over to Sub-Inspectors (SI) Shahzad Akram and Tanveer Ahmad.

The SIs conducted raids for the arrest of the suspects, but they “could not be arrested as they concealed themselves for the fear of their arrest”, the orders, copies of which are available with Dawn.com, read.

“In this respect, separate statements of the process server have been recorded today. Let, as per request of the investigating officers, proclamations under Section 87 of the Code of Criminal Procedure be issued against the above-named accused for September 13,” the order said.

