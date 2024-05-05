3 arrested over alleged attempt to sexually assault, blackmail college boy in Bisham

The Bisham police arrested three men on Sunday for allegedly attempting to sexual assault a college student in the Maira area of Bisham tehsil and blackmailing him.

A first information report (FIR) of the incident was lodged at police station Dandai in Bisham tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa invoking sections 377 (unnatural offence), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or for a shorter term), and 506/34 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The victim, as per the FIR, had given his intermediate examination on Friday when he was approached by the suspects, whom he knew from before.

The suspects allegedly lured the victim on the pretense of taking him to a riverbank before trying to sexually molest him — attempts that were resisted and foiled.

However, the suspects videographed the boy in an unclothed state and threatened to make it public and kill him if he reported the ordeal.

Station house officer (SHO) Dandai Muhammad Arif Khan said that the trio nominated in the FIR were arrested today and further interrogation was underway.

According to the FIR, the victim was sent to the tehsil headquarters hospital, Bisham on the day of the crime for medical examination.