DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 05, 2023

Rupee slips by 1.36 against dollar in interbank, improves in open market

Talqeen Zubairi Published September 5, 2023 Updated September 5, 2023 01:20pm

The Pakistan rupee continued to depreciate in the interbank market in the afternoon, losing another 1.36 against the dollar, while it gained ground in the open market.

The dollar was trading for Rs307 in the interbank market at around 12:15pm, according to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP). It had closed at Rs305.64 the previous day, according to State Bank of Pakistan data.

In the open market, however, it was being traded at Rs324, down from yesterday’s of Rs328.

“The army chief’s meeting and resolve to take on smugglers has led to the fall [in the dollar’s rate in the open market,” stated Khurram Schehzad, chief executive of financial consultancy firm Alpha Beta Core.

The open market fluctuated yesterday as well during the day with the rate for greenbacks going up to Rs338 but coming back to the previous closing of Rs328.

The news about billions of dollars of possible foreign investments in Pakistan was listened to closely by the market and currency dealers said the claim could keep the market peaceful for the next few days.

More to follow

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

GB unrest
Updated 05 Sep, 2023

GB unrest

To prevent the misuse of blasphemy laws and the violence this begets, the recent amendments need to be rethought.
Digging in
05 Sep, 2023

Digging in

WITHIN what is a very narrow space these days, there seems to be some effort to renegotiate the PTI’s relationship...
IHK media’s siege
05 Sep, 2023

IHK media’s siege

THERE was a time when journalists in Indian-held Kashmir were the cynosure of Indian media — tenacious, reliable,...
Stymied growth
Updated 04 Sep, 2023

Stymied growth

Policymakers need to immediately focus on addressing the long-standing issues holding SMEs back from realising their full potential.
A senseless wait
04 Sep, 2023

A senseless wait

THE claim by PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz that her father Nawaz Sharif will “end inflation” when he comes to Pakistan...
Arms for Taiwan
04 Sep, 2023

Arms for Taiwan

JUST as the Western effort to oust Russia from Ukraine has within it the seeds of a much bigger conflict in Europe,...