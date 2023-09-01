DAWN.COM Logo

Karachi police arrest driver who allegedly rammed man, three children in Gulshan-i-Iqbal

Imtiaz Ali Published September 1, 2023 Updated September 1, 2023 10:46pm

Karachi police on Friday claimed to have arrested a suspect allegedly driving a pickup truck that rammed four members of a family last weekend in the city’s Gulshan-i-Iqbal area.

The incident had resulted in injuries to a man, his two young daughters and his niece, all of whom are currently receiving medical treatment at a private hospital.

The CCTV footage of the incident, which made the rounds on social media, showed the fast-moving vehicle hitting a group of individuals, including young children, as well as a rickshaw. In a disturbing sequence, the driver could be seen fleeing the scene and running over the injured victims once again on his way.

Speaking to Dawn.com today, Gulshan-i-Iqbal Station House Officer Arshad Afridi said a police team led by him and investigation inspector Salim Rind arrested the suspect, identified as Moavia Mohammed Feroz, with the help of modern technology and recovered his vehicle.

He mentioned that the police had registered a first information report (FIR) against the suspect, invoking Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt to head or face) of the Pakistan Penal Code in connection with the accident. However, he did not reveal more about the suspect and motive behind the incident.

East Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Tariq Mastoi informed Dawn.com the vehicle was identified through the CCTV footage.

The FIR

Sajjad Hussain, who sustained injuries, had filed the FIR about the incident a day ago.

In his complaint, he detailed that on August 27, he and his family members had visited the Sunday Bazaar in Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Block-7, for shopping.

As they came back and moved towards their parked vehicle, an unidentified double cabin vehicle (Revo) coming from an unknown direction hit them and escaped.

The complainant said he suffered injuries and became unconscious. He said he gained consciousness at a hospital where he realised that he had suffered internal wounds in the head with broken legs.

His one daughter, Horain, 4, received injuries on her head, leg and foot. The other daughter, Hania, 7, suffered wounds below her eyes and ribs while his niece, Hamna Shahzad, 5, received injuries in the neck, leg, hands and shoulder.

The complainant said they were all getting treatment at an emergency ward of Liaquat National Hospital.

