Terrorist killed by security forces in South Waziristan: ISPR

A terrorist was killed by security forces in an exchange of fire in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the fire exchange took place in the general area of Ladha on the night of August 22/23.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly one terrorist was sent to hell. Weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in various terrorist activities in the area,” the ISPR said.

It added that sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found.

The security operation comes as Pakistan faces an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

A day ago, four terrorists were killed and six soldiers embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire in South Waziristan district,

On August 12, two people were killed in what police described were targeted attacks in North Waziristan. On August 8, two policemen were among four people killed in separate attacks in North Waziristan and Peshawar.

Last month, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police said 665 militant attacks, including 15 suicide bombings, were reported in the province between June 18, 2022, and June 18, 2023.

A report released in July by think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies said the first half of the current year witnessed a steady and alarming rise in terror and suicide attacks, claiming the lives of 389 people across the country.

In a press conference in June, Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry had said that the security forces conducted 13,619 intelligence operations this year in which 1,172 terrorists were killed or arrested.