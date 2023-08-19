Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested from Islamabad residence: PTI

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been arrested in Islamabad, claimed his party on X, formerly Twitter.

“PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been illegally arrested once again,” the social media post on the party’s account said, adding that he was taken into custody by a large contingent of police from his residence in the federal capital.

According to the PTI, Qureshi was being taken to the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) headquarters.

The FIA is currently interrogating incarcerated PTI chief Imran Khan in a case related to a diplomatic cable that reportedly went missing from his custody and which he has for long presented as evidence of a “foreign conspiracy” to remove him as the prime minister.

According to PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub, Qureshi was taken into custody just as he reached home after addressing a press conference, during which he confirmed that he had met foreign ambassadors recently.

Ayub condemned Qureshi’s arrest, saying: “Had hoped that the reign of lawlessness would have ended after the exit of the fascist PDM government, but it appears that this caretaker government wants to break the records of their predecessor fascist government.”

Qureshi’s press conference

Addressing a press conference at the National Press Club in Islamabad alongside other PTI leaders earlier today, Qureshi confirmed that he had a breakfast meeting with the Australian high commissioner in Islamabad, adding that other important ambassadors were present on the occasion as well.

He said the PTI presented its stance on the current political situation during the meeting and raised its concerns about the security situation.

“We had a good conversation, which was presented in the media as if it centred on Imran’s release,” he said, refuting reports of the PTI chief’s release of the matter of the diplomatic cipher being discussed in the meeting.

The PTI leaders also dismissed media reports of a further split within what’s left of the party’s top leadership.

A Geo News report claimed that following the PTI chief’s August 5 arrest in the Toshakhana case, the party’s core committee saw another split as well as infighting, with both Vice Chairman Qureshi and Secretary General Ayub allegedly attempting to succeed Imran as the party chief.

Qureshi addressed the claim and remarked that “a media house had attempted to spread confusion.”

Lauding the party’s core committee and legal team for the conditions and difficult circumstances they were operating in, Qureshi said: “Such news [of further rifts] is concocted, a plan of disinformation and part of a scheme to create confusion in the party rank and file and to affect their minds.

“There is no truth to this and it will break down in due time.”

Qureshi said the claim being made about him and Ayub trying to take over the party had “no truth to it”. He said Ayub had immediately responded to the allegation with a post on X, and “negated that confusion with great understanding”.

He also ridiculed any notion of a leadership struggle within the party, saying that Imran was still the chairman and the core committee had passed a resolution affirming the same.

Qureshi also addressed the matter of delay in general elections, adding that the party would move the Supreme Court and was in the process of finalising its petition.

He also called on other political parties such as the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam and PPP to present a clear stance on the issue.

Earlier today, the PTI had shared Ayub’s rejoinder to the “fabricated news” regarding its alleged internal divisions.

Ayub said there were no groups in the party or its core committee.

“Decision-making is being done with consensus and very smoothly as per the framework made by Imran Khan himself,” he added, further saying that he held Qureshi in high regard and there had not been any argument during any committee meeting.

Separately, PTI leader Advocate Sher Afzal Khan Marwat claimed there were “traitors” present in the party’s core committee and Imran’s legal team, adding that they had put his own life in danger.

“They have passed on recordings of the core committee meetings to the opponents and even to media persons […] If I am allowed by the relevant persons in the party and if I survive the hunt, I will share the names of the traitors very soon,” he said in a post on X that he later deleted.

“I have been advised by the party leadership to delete the post and leave the matter of the compromised people to the PTI chairman for decision. I will delete the relevant post. Nonetheless, I had not named any individual and have thus no vicarious liability about speculations,” he said in a subsequent post.

Earlier, taking notice of his initial post, the PTI had said his claims would be fully investigated and that Marwat should have expressed his views within the party instead of taking to social media.

Condemnations

PTI leader Farrukh Habib claimed Qureshi was arrested for “expressing the party’s position in a press conference and for attending a tea of foreign ambassadors recently”.

Without naming anyone, he added: “They want to … silence all voices by any means. The protection of personal freedom given in the Constitution of Pakistan has been abolished, the Constitution has been suspended.”

In his condemnation, former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance minister Taimur Jhagra questioned: “ Is it a coincidence that Qureshi was arrested after a press conference of the right sort, that presented his party’s stance? Is it a coincidence that just earlier today, rumours had been deliberately circulated that there were differences between Qureshi and Ayub? … Is it that despite every attempt, PTI has not broken and continues to stand firmly behind Imran Khan?“

Saying that Qureshi had been “available and collaborating with the judicial system and investigation agencies in all cases”, Jhagra demanded the PTI vice chairman’s immediate release.

“The law should not be made a joke,” he said.

Qureshi’s arrest over May 9

Qureshi’s arrest today comes a little over two months after his release in a case pertaining to May 9 protests, which erupted following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan in a graft case.

He was taken into custody on May 11 by the Islamabad police on multiple charges, including “inciting violent protests”.

On May 18, the Islamabad High Court had ordered the former foreign minister’s release. However, his release was delayed due to his apparent reluctance to provide an undertaking to refrain from engaging in “unruly” protests.

When Qureshi was finally set free on May 23, he was again taken into custody by Punjab police from outside Adiala Jail after his detention orders were issued by the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner.

He was eventually released on June 6 after Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench ordered his immediate release and set aside his detention orders.