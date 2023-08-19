DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 19, 2023

Lahore ATC orders release of 20 arrested in Jinnah House attack case

Rana Bilal Published August 19, 2023 Updated August 19, 2023 05:26pm

A Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) ordered on Saturday the release of 20 people who were arrested in a case pertaining to the attack on Jinnah House in the city on May 9.

The court orders came after it was informed that the suspects were not recognised by prosecution witnesses during an identification parade.

The 20 individuals were among many others booked and taken into custody over protests following the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan in a graft case from the premises of the Islamabad High Court on May 9.

During the demonstrations, several military and civilian installations, including Jinnah House in Lahore where the city’s corps commander resides, were vandalised.

According to the court order issued by the ATC today, the case against the suspects was registered at Sarwar Road police station.

They were arrested under Section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure — which elaborates on circumstances during which a police officer may arrest a person without a warrant or an order by a judicial magistrate — and sent to a judicial lockup for an identification parade, the court order said, citing an application submitted by the investigating officer (IO) of the case.

“On Aug 16, during the identification parade, the said accused persons could not be identified by the PWs (prosecution witnesses,” it added.

On these grounds, the IO submitted an application forwarded by the deputy prosecutor general to the court for their discharge, the order said.

“Since the said accused persons could not be identified during the identification parade […] this court agrees with the discharge report prepared by the investigating officer,” ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmed Buttar ruled, adding that the suspects be released if they were not required in any other case.

Imran Khan Arrest
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Delayed polls
Updated 19 Aug, 2023

Delayed polls

If delays are inevitable, they must be kept to a minimum, and the ECP should clear the air by announcing a definitive date for general elections.
Flood alert
19 Aug, 2023

Flood alert

IT is not surprising if people living along the Sutlej river, for which a fresh flood alert has been issued by...
Lost children
19 Aug, 2023

Lost children

PAKISTAN is a child rights nightmare. In three weeks, Fatima is the second victim of a twisted elite, bent on...
Afghan dilemma
Updated 18 Aug, 2023

Afghan dilemma

If Kabul’s rulers were to improve the human rights situation and assure the comity of nations that their soil will not be used to host terrorists, global recognition could be forthcoming.
Frenzy of hate
18 Aug, 2023

Frenzy of hate

THE paroxysm of violence in Faisalabad’s Jaranwala area on Wednesday chillingly demonstrated to the Christian...
Frank assessment
18 Aug, 2023

Frank assessment

PEOPLE of conscience the world over have long criticised the atrocious crimes the Israeli state all too frequently...