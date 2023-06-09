DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 09, 2023

Jinnah House attack: Lahore ATC sends 13 PTI women to jail

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 9, 2023 Updated June 9, 2023 10:03am

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday denied the police further physical remand of 13 PTI women, including fashion designer Khadija Shah, in the Jinnah House attack case and sent them to jail on judicial remand.

Sarwar Road police produced women workers before the court on expiry of their six-day physical remand.

The investigating officer (IO) told the court that further custody of the women suspects was required to recover clubs and petrol bombs used by them during the May 9 attack at the Jinnah House, also the residence of the Lahore corps commander.

He said clubs had been recovered from Ms Shah, Sanam Javed and Tayyaba Raja.

Asked by Judge Abher Gul Khan, the three women rejected the claim of the IO saying no club had been recovered from them.The judge observed that the IO had not mentioned the recovery of petrol bombs in the previous application for the physical remand of the suspects.

The judge turned down the police request for further custody and sent the women suspects to jail on judicial remand.

Other women suspects include former MNA Alia Hamza, Maryam Mazari, Sabuhi Inam, Huma Saeed, Ayesha Masood, Maha Masood and Khadija Nadeem.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court denied police further physical remand of former provincial minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed in a case relating to the May 9 riots while extended the judicial remand of PTI-Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid and former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema in other cases.

Naseerabad police produced Rasheed before the court on expiry of the previous physical remand and sought his further custody in a case of torching a container at Kalma Chowk during the May 9 violence.

However, Judge Abher Gul Khan turned down the police request and sent Rasheed to jail on judicial remand.

The jail officials produced Dr Rashid and Cheema before the court on expiry of their 14-day judicial remand in cases of violence at Sherpao Bridge and attack on Askari Tower Liberty, respectively.

Published in Dawn, June 9th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stuck in the past
Updated 09 Jun, 2023

Stuck in the past

Dar's enduring fixation with the exchange rate suggests that he has learned nothing from past mistakes.
Unequivocal message
09 Jun, 2023

Unequivocal message

AN unmistakably forceful message has been sent out that puts to rest any notion of a house divided. The military top...
Early closure
09 Jun, 2023

Early closure

ON the face of it, closing shops early is a sound idea. Not only would the move help save energy during the stifling...
Qureshi returns
Updated 08 Jun, 2023

Qureshi returns

Powerbrokers fail to grasp that political legitimacy is drawn from public support and can only be contested through the democratic process.
Lawyer’s killing
08 Jun, 2023

Lawyer’s killing

THE shocking murder of Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar on a Quetta thoroughfare on Tuesday raises a number of...
Infinite jest
08 Jun, 2023

Infinite jest

IF this government’s political record were to be described as dark comedy, its economic management would be a...