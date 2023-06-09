Jinnah House attack: Lahore ATC sends 13 PTI women to jail

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday denied the police further physical remand of 13 PTI women, including fashion designer Khadija Shah, in the Jinnah House attack case and sent them to jail on judicial remand.

Sarwar Road police produced women workers before the court on expiry of their six-day physical remand.

The investigating officer (IO) told the court that further custody of the women suspects was required to recover clubs and petrol bombs used by them during the May 9 attack at the Jinnah House, also the residence of the Lahore corps commander.

He said clubs had been recovered from Ms Shah, Sanam Javed and Tayyaba Raja.

Asked by Judge Abher Gul Khan, the three women rejected the claim of the IO saying no club had been recovered from them.The judge observed that the IO had not mentioned the recovery of petrol bombs in the previous application for the physical remand of the suspects.

The judge turned down the police request for further custody and sent the women suspects to jail on judicial remand.

Other women suspects include former MNA Alia Hamza, Maryam Mazari, Sabuhi Inam, Huma Saeed, Ayesha Masood, Maha Masood and Khadija Nadeem.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court denied police further physical remand of former provincial minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed in a case relating to the May 9 riots while extended the judicial remand of PTI-Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid and former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema in other cases.

Naseerabad police produced Rasheed before the court on expiry of the previous physical remand and sought his further custody in a case of torching a container at Kalma Chowk during the May 9 violence.

However, Judge Abher Gul Khan turned down the police request and sent Rasheed to jail on judicial remand.

The jail officials produced Dr Rashid and Cheema before the court on expiry of their 14-day judicial remand in cases of violence at Sherpao Bridge and attack on Askari Tower Liberty, respectively.

