Lahore ATC sends TikToker to jail in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent TikToker Muneeb Ali to jail for his identification parade in the Jinnah House attack case.

Sarwar Road police had arrested the TikToker and produced him before the court.

The investigating officer (IO) told the court that the suspect was involved in the attack on the Jinnah House (the corps commander house). He asked the court to allow the shifting of the suspect to jail for his identity parade.

Judge Abher Gul Khan allowed the police to shift the suspect to jail till Aug 5 for the identification process.

Separately, the judge extended the judicial remand of former MNA Rubina Jamil in the corps commander house attack case and ordered the IO to ensure submission of challan against the suspect by the next hearing.

The judge directed the police to produce the suspect again on Aug 10.

Previously, Ms Jamil was denied bail by the court.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case of the attack on Jinnah House, following the property’s vandalisation during the May 9 riots involving PTI leaders and workers.

Published in Dawn, July 28th, 2023