SUKKUR: Jan Moha­mmad Mahar, a senior journalist associated with a private Sindhi newspaper and its TV channel, was shot dead by armed men riding a motorcycle near St. Saviour School on Queens Road here on late Sunday evening.

According to the area police, the assailants shot several fires on Mr Mahar, who was travelling by his car.

The journalist received several bullets to his head and near his eyes, the police said, adding that he was rushed to a private hospital in an extremely serious condition. He succumbed to his wounds while a surgery was under way, hospital sources said.

A motive behind the attack could not be ascertained immediately but police believed that an old enmity might have led to the murder.

The police started a hunt for the attackers.

A large number of media personnel had gathered at the hospital soon after learning about the incident. They and the entire local journalist community were shocked to know about the demise of Mr Mahar

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2023