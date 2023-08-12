Elections to be held in February: Raja Riaz

Former opposition leader in the National Assembly (NA) Raja Riaz said on Saturday that general elections would be held in February — three months later than the constitutionally allowed limit of 90 days that falls in November.

Riaz’s statement comes hours after Balochistan Awami Party Senator Anwaarul Haq Kakar was named the country’s interim prime minister after consultations between him and Shehbaz Sharif — held in their capacity of the country’s chief executive and opposition leader in the NA — concluded.

The announcement has been made three days after the dissolution of the NA on August 9, three days ahead of its mandated period, following which elections are to be held within 90 days.

However, a delay in the elections has become almost certain with the approval of the results of the 2023 digital census as a fresh delimitation, which may take months, has now become compulsory.

Speaking on Geo News show Naya Pakistan, Riaz said there were always complaints that Balochistan had been deprived of its rights, which is why the caretaker prime minister was picked from the province.

Recently, ministers from the now-dissolved federal cabinet also stated that there was a possibility of a delay in the next general elections.

Talks on caretaker PM

Riaz was also asked about the selection of the caretaker PM during the Geo News programme, where he denied having been given Kakar’s name from any external entity, and maintained: “I put forward the names independently.”

Riaz, who despite being a PTI MNA had infamously acknowledged last year that he would contest the next elections on PML-N ticket, said that he had not reiterated those plans since assuming the opposition leader role.

“I will reach a decision and hopefully inform you,” he conveyed to the channel.

When asked if “level playing field” would be ensured in the upcoming polls along with the participation of the PTI in the electoral process, he said: “I cannot provide a definitive answer.”

The process of appointing the caretaker PM began a day after the National Assembly’s premature dissolution on August 9. The initial meeting between PM Shehbaz and Raja Riaz occurred on August 10, during which they exchanged lists of potential candidates for the position.

The subsequent round of consultations took place last night at a dinner hosted by PM Shehbaz for outgoing ruling alliance leaders.

Following this, PM Shehbaz expressed confidence that the interim leader’s name would be finalized by Saturday.

Insiders familiar with the current political scenario informed Dawn that the delay in selecting a caretaker prime minister was due to Raja Riaz, who, despite being considered a “friendly opposition leader,” exhibited different preferences. He insisted on his candidate rather than agreeing to PML-N’s suggested names.

Sources revealed that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif was pushing, through PM Shehbaz Sharif, for the consideration of former finance minister Ishaq Dar as caretaker premier. If not Dar, then former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was the alternative.

However, Raja Riaz, a PTI dissident with no party backing, was influenced by another power corridor, advocating for Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani’s nomination. Sanjrani met with Riaz on Friday, as did Dar and Ahsan Iqbal.