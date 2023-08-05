DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 05, 2023

Boat tragedy: three bodies retrieved, six people missing

Our Correspondent Published August 5, 2023 Updated August 5, 2023 07:14am

OKARA: Out of the 41 people on board the boat that capsised in the river Sutlej’s floodwater on Thursday night near Sujeky village of Dipalpur tehsil in the district, 32 have been rescued, while the bodies of three others were retrieved from the floodwater, with six of them missing so far.

According to the district administration, following the boat capsising in the floodwater after hitting an electricity pole, the staff already deputed at the relief camps established by different departments concerned immediately rushed to the scene and started rescue work.

On receiving information about the accident, the Rescue 1122 service’s 80 staffers on five boats, Pakistan Army’s 20 personnel on three boats, Pakpattan district administration’s three boats and Bahawalnagar district’s two boats also joined the search and rescue activities.

After hours-long search operation, these teams succeeded to rescue 32 persons so far.

Rescuers say that body of a five-year-old child, Faizan, of Bahawalnagar, has been retrieved from the floodwater, while his father Mudassar and 7-year-old sister Javaria were still missing. Similarly, they said Tasleem Bibi (45), her daughters Nazia (15) and Muneeba, (6) and one-year-old son Muhammad Hussain, could not be traced so far.

Two other bodies retrieved were identified as of Aslam and Arshad.

The district administration and Rescue 1122 have expanded the operation to search for the missing persons.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dr Muhammad Zeeshan Hanif has declared an emergency at all the hospitals in the district.

All the rescued persons have shifted to various hospitals, where they are said to be out of danger. It has been learnt that residents of Okara and Bahawalnagar districts would routinely cross the river Sutlej in boats in Sujky village area.

The boat that capsised was carrying residents of Bahawalnagar and eight of Okara district, besides some cattle and motorcycles.

DC Zeeshan Hanif, District Police Officer (DPO) Mansoor Aman and District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal were personally supervising the search operation, which they said would continue till all the missing persons were found.

Published in Dawn, Aug 5th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election intrigue
05 Aug, 2023

Election intrigue

Unfortunately, all signs right now indicate extensive pre-poll engineering is being done to avoid any "undesirable" outcome of the exercise.
AML/CFT focus
05 Aug, 2023

AML/CFT focus

ON the face of it, the hasty passage of a crucial bill to establish an authority is a continuation of the efforts...
Bajaur lessons
05 Aug, 2023

Bajaur lessons

THE ghastly attack targeting a JUI-F rally in Bajaur on Sunday illustrates the dangers political parties face during...
Road to peace
Updated 04 Aug, 2023

Road to peace

Pakistan and India will have to do the heavy lifting themselves if they are to achieve a breakthrough.
Borrowing heavily
04 Aug, 2023

Borrowing heavily

THE government’s desire to find ways around the long-standing reforms agenda and frequent deviations from previous...
Human rights policy
04 Aug, 2023

Human rights policy

IT is unfortunate that our human rights legislation appears more aspirational than practical. The Sindh...