Boat tragedy: three bodies retrieved, six people missing

OKARA: Out of the 41 people on board the boat that capsised in the river Sutlej’s floodwater on Thursday night near Sujeky village of Dipalpur tehsil in the district, 32 have been rescued, while the bodies of three others were retrieved from the floodwater, with six of them missing so far.

According to the district administration, following the boat capsising in the floodwater after hitting an electricity pole, the staff already deputed at the relief camps established by different departments concerned immediately rushed to the scene and started rescue work.

On receiving information about the accident, the Rescue 1122 service’s 80 staffers on five boats, Pakistan Army’s 20 personnel on three boats, Pakpattan district administration’s three boats and Bahawalnagar district’s two boats also joined the search and rescue activities.

After hours-long search operation, these teams succeeded to rescue 32 persons so far.

Rescuers say that body of a five-year-old child, Faizan, of Bahawalnagar, has been retrieved from the floodwater, while his father Mudassar and 7-year-old sister Javaria were still missing. Similarly, they said Tasleem Bibi (45), her daughters Nazia (15) and Muneeba, (6) and one-year-old son Muhammad Hussain, could not be traced so far.

Two other bodies retrieved were identified as of Aslam and Arshad.

The district administration and Rescue 1122 have expanded the operation to search for the missing persons.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dr Muhammad Zeeshan Hanif has declared an emergency at all the hospitals in the district.

All the rescued persons have shifted to various hospitals, where they are said to be out of danger. It has been learnt that residents of Okara and Bahawalnagar districts would routinely cross the river Sutlej in boats in Sujky village area.

The boat that capsised was carrying residents of Bahawalnagar and eight of Okara district, besides some cattle and motorcycles.

DC Zeeshan Hanif, District Police Officer (DPO) Mansoor Aman and District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal were personally supervising the search operation, which they said would continue till all the missing persons were found.

