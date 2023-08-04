DAWN.COM Logo

Death toll in Sutlej boat accident rises to 4, search continues as 8 missing

Imran Gabol Published August 4, 2023 Updated August 4, 2023 08:23pm
Search and rescue operation under way on the Sutlej River on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
The death toll in a boat accident in the swollen Sutlej River at Head Sulemanki in Okara district rose to four on Friday, according to an update from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The ill-fated boat with approximately 45 people aboard capsized in the river on Thursday due to “unknown reason”. Eight of the passengers on the boat belonged to Okara, while 32 hailed from Bahawalnagar.

So far, 33 people — including women and children — have been rescued, the PDMA said, adding that the deceased included a five-year-old child.

According to an update issued by the PDMA’s Okara district emergency operation centre today, four bodies had been retrieved while eight people were missing.

It said a rescue operation was under way to find the missing persons with nine rescue boats, three scuba sets and three army boats deployed. Resources from Pakpattan and Bahawalnagar districts were also participating in the operation.

Earlier, the PDMA said all those rescued were said to be out of danger, i.e. they do not have any life-threatening injuries.

The authority also warned against unnecessary travel in areas around the swollen rivers, adding that Section 144 should be imposed in the areas to prevent further loss of life.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division, Sutlej river is witnessing a low-level flood with 76,000 cusecs at Sulemanki headworks.

