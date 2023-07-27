DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan crush Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs, sweep series

AFP | Reuters Published July 27, 2023 Updated July 27, 2023 04:35pm
Pakistan’s cricketers celebrates after their team’s victory by an innings and 222 runs during the fourth day of the second and final cricket Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on July 27. — AFP
Noman Ali (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Dhananjaya de Silva (not pictured) during the fourth day of the second and final cricket Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on July 27. — AFP
Sri Lanka’s Nishan Madushka (L) plays a shot as Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan (C) and Babar Azam (R) watch during the fourth day of the second and final cricket Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on July 27. — AFP
Mohammad Rizwan (L) plays a shot as Sri Lanka’s wicketkeeper Sadeera Samarawickrama (R) watches during the fourth day of the second and final cricket Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on July 27. — AFP
Spinner Noman Ali claimed seven wickets on Thursday as Pakistan hammered Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs inside four days of the second Test to sweep the series 2-0.

Having conceded a lead of 410, Sri Lanka’s defeat was only a matter of time and left-arm spinner Noman spun a web around the batsmen at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground as Pakistan romped home inside four days.

Angelo Mathews remained unbeaten on 63 but Sri Lanka, who managed 166 in the first innings, were all out for 188 in the second.

Earlier, Pakistan batted two overs on day four, allowing Mohammad Rizwan to complete his half-century before declaring on 576-5.

Agha Salman remained unbeaten on 132 after opener Abdullah Shafique’s career-best 201 had laid the foundation for Pakistan’s mammoth total.

