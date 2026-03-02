E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Blast at India explosives factory kills 17

AFP Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 07:02am
NEW DELHI: A blast at an explosives factory killed at least 17 people and injured 18 others on Sunday, officials in the western Indian state of Maharashtra said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the accident was “deeply distressing” and wished a speedy recovery to the survivors.

Maharashtra state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis called the incident “extremely unfortunate and tragic” in a post on X. The accident happened in Nagpur, about 800 kilometres (500 miles) from state capital Mumbai.

“Rescue operations have been accelerated, and so far, 17 people have lost their lives,” Fadnavis said, adding 18 others were injured. An investigation has been ordered into the incident.

On Saturday, 21 people were killed in an explosion at a firecracker factory in the southeastern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

Industrial accidents are common in India, often due to disregard for safety requirements and lax enforcement.

Last year, a firework factory explosion in western India killed 21 people.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
