DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 20, 2023

Two more girls allegedly gang-raped in Islamabad

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 20, 2023 Updated July 20, 2023 10:16am

ISLAMABAD: Two more girls were allegedly gang-raped in the capital, police said on Wednesday.

In the first incident, a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a house in Sinyari village, following which a case was registered with Shalimar police station against four suspects.

According to the FIR, the victim was taken to a house by a boy in the village with whom she had developed friendship.

At the house, three other friends of the boy were already present. One of them held her at gunpoint and raped her, the FIR said, adding that the suspects beat her up when she screamed and later subjected her to sexual assault as well. The girl ran away from the house after getting a chance and reached her house where she informed her family.

In another incident, a girl was abducted by her friend and later gang-raped in Sohan area.A case was registered with Bhara Kahu police station.

As per the FIR, a boy with whom the girl was friends with over the phone came to her house and asked her to marry him secretly. He then held her at gunpoint when she rejected the proposal and took her to Shahpur where two of his friends were already waiting in a car.

The girl was then taken to a house in Sohan where more friends of the suspect were present. The girl was drugged and later gang-raped.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF report
Updated 20 Jul, 2023

IMF report

A longer-term IMF programme seems inevitable for next govt to resolve structural challenges.
A new INDIA?
20 Jul, 2023

A new INDIA?

AFTER nearly a decade of BJP-led rule, disparate opposition parties in India have decided to bury the hatchet and ...
Turning back migrants
20 Jul, 2023

Turning back migrants

THE inhumane and deeply problematic migration legislation that for months has passed between the UK parliament’s...
Census & polls
Updated 19 Jul, 2023

Census & polls

The only way out of the current quagmire is for free and fair polls to be held on time.
New political party
19 Jul, 2023

New political party

IT is a sorry farce. With the powers that be bent on making the situation difficult for Imran Khan and his PTI, new...
Trilateral rail link
19 Jul, 2023

Trilateral rail link

PAKISTAN has long been striving for greater surface connectivity via rail and road routes to boost trade, tourism ...