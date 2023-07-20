Two more girls allegedly gang-raped in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Two more girls were allegedly gang-raped in the capital, police said on Wednesday.

In the first incident, a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a house in Sinyari village, following which a case was registered with Shalimar police station against four suspects.

According to the FIR, the victim was taken to a house by a boy in the village with whom she had developed friendship.

At the house, three other friends of the boy were already present. One of them held her at gunpoint and raped her, the FIR said, adding that the suspects beat her up when she screamed and later subjected her to sexual assault as well. The girl ran away from the house after getting a chance and reached her house where she informed her family.

In another incident, a girl was abducted by her friend and later gang-raped in Sohan area.A case was registered with Bhara Kahu police station.

As per the FIR, a boy with whom the girl was friends with over the phone came to her house and asked her to marry him secretly. He then held her at gunpoint when she rejected the proposal and took her to Shahpur where two of his friends were already waiting in a car.

The girl was then taken to a house in Sohan where more friends of the suspect were present. The girl was drugged and later gang-raped.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2023