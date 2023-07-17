DAWN.COM Logo

Suspect involved in Islamabad rape case arrested

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 17, 2023 Updated July 17, 2023 10:25am

ISLAMABAD: Capital police on Sunday claimed to have arrested the suspect involved in the alleged rape of a woman on Margalla Hills.

However, the police said initial investigation showed that the complainant was a close friend of the suspect and that there was no evidence of rape found in the initial medical examination.

Police had registered a case on Friday after a woman alleged that a man had lured her with the prospect of a job and raped her at gunpoint on Trail 3 on Thursday afternoon.

They further said the investigation was done purely on merit and it was revealed that the suspect and victim were close friends. Police also claimed that the victim was not cooperating and did not provide details of the suspect.

The incident had created fear among people who regularly visit different trails on the Margalla Hills.

Police have stated that all trails were safe and there was an arrangement to monitor them through drones and patrolling.

A police spokesperson said the incident was being investigated from all possible angles.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2023

