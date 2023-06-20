Another girl raped in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Another girl was raped in the capital, taking the total number of such incidents to three in a short period of seven days, police said on Monday.

The latest incident took place at a guest house located in the posh area of F-7/4, where a man took a girl on the pretext of a job interview and raped her twice, the police said, adding that over the incident a case was registered at Kohsar police station.

The girl is from salaried-class and earns a livelihood for her parents and siblings, the first information report (FIR) said, adding that she had been in contact with a man for the last one year, who told her that he would arrange a better job for her. On Saturday, he informed her that he was coming to Islamabad and arranged an interview for the job, it said, adding that he picked the girl up from Faizabad from where she was taken to the guest house in F-7/4.

At around 10pm, the man pretended to interview her and raped then her, the FIR said, adding that after she left the room, she returned to get her belongings including her mobile phone that she had left in the room.

The man raped her again and later dropped her at Faizabad at 1am on Saturday after threatening her with dire consequences, it added.

Earlier, a woman, native of Sahiwal, came to her niece’s house on Adiala Road after developing differences with her husband on June 13, the police said, adding that she embarked on a passenger vehicle from T-Chowk to move to Kutchery Chowk. When the vehicle reached G.T. Road near Garden City she was asked to disembark from the vehicle as there were no other passengers in it.

Three persons riding in a car appeared there at around 9:30pm and abducted her at gunpoint, the police said, adding that they took her to a house where she was raped by them at gunpoint.

After sometime, four more persons reached there who also raped her, they said, adding later, she was taken to a deserted place and set free by them. The woman approached the police and a case was registered at Humak police station.

In a similar incident, a girl was raped at gunpoint in the area of Banigala on June 12, police said. Over the incident, a case was registered at Banigala police station.

The girl told police that a man approached her and invited her for a meeting in connection with property, they said, adding that in response to this, they met in Blue Area from where he drove her towards Bahria Enclave and afterwards, he took the car to a deserted place.

After reaching this place, he held her up at gunpoint and raped her, the police said.

Published in Dawn, June 20th, 2023