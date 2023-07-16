Flood water likely to fall in Sutlej river: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) said on Sunday that the Sutlej river at Sulemanki was at the medium flood level and likely to fall while all other major rivers were below the low flood level.

Pakistan’s central region had been facing a flood situation for several days as the northern states of India, where the catchment areas of the Sutlej and Ravi rivers are located, witnessed torrential downpours.

On Friday, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said over 14,000 people had been evacuated by Rescue 1122 from the province’s flood-affected areas so far.

In the update shared today, the FFD said that yesterday’s trough of westerly wave over Northern parts of the country persisted.

“Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating to upper parts of the country up to 5,000 feet,” it said, adding that a monsoon low had developed in the north of the Bay of Bengal and the adjoining area.

It predicted scattered wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls in the upper catchments of all major rivers as well as Islamabad, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur divisions.

“Isolated wind thunderstorm/rain is also expected over Zhob, Loralai, Sibi, Nasirabad and Kalat divisions,” the centre said.

Separately, a video shared by state broadcaster Radio Pakistan showed the Pakistan Army providing assistance to flood affectees in Bahwalnagar and its adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab said in a statement that the weather in most of the province’s southern districts would remain hot and humid today and tomorrow (Monday).

It said that Lahore, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum and Mandi Bahauddin were likely to experience thundershowers, adding that rainfall was also expected in Gujranwala, Gujarat, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad and Kasur.

The authority also said that there were chances of rain with strong winds and thundershowers in Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Faisalabad and Okara.

The authority advised citizens to avoid bathing in rivers and canals during the rainy season and to steer clear of wires, electricity poles and electrical appliances.

“All institutions and district administrations should make arrangements to ensure proper drainage,” the authority directed.