Punjab PDMA puts authorities on ‘high alert’ as India releases water into Sutlej

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Punjab issued a “high alert” on Tuesday after India released 208,597 cusecs of water into the Sutlej river.

Citing the flood levels below Sutlej in Firozpur, an Indian city located on the banks of the river, the PDMA said low-level floods were expected in plain areas.

Over the last two days, hundreds of people have been evacuated as increased water inflow in rivers from India threatened villages along riverbanks in Pakistan.

On Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed authorities to make fool-proof arrangements to handle possible flooding in Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers.

Talking to Dawn.com today, Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabil Javed said water released by India into Sutlej was expected to reach Kasur’s Ganda Singhwala, a village located at a distance of 59km from Lahore, in the next few hours.

He said commissioners and deputy commissioners of the areas concerned had been directed to complete all the preliminary arrangements, including evacuation of people living in low-lying areas, to prevent any untoward situation.

“Districts connected to the Sutlej river should finalise arrangements on an emergency basis and utilise all resources,” Javed stated, adding that the protection of life and property was the Punjab government’s “utmost priority”.

The relief commissioner further said that Rescue 1122 disaster response teams had been alerted and told to ensure the availability of machinery or other equipment required for rescue efforts.

Furthermore, Javed instructed authorities to ensure that there was no food, water or medicine shortages at the relief camps.

Meanwhile, PDMA Director General Imran Qureshi said there were chances of an increase in water levels at Sutlej, but at the same time assured that flows in all barrages and dams across Punjab were “normal”.

He added that water levels in all rivers, barrages and dams across the province were being monitored.

Flows to impact Sulemanki headworks

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said medium-level floods were reported from Harike and Firozpur in India, and were expected to reach Ganda Singhwala village in Kasur within the next 24 hours and six hours, respectively.

“Likely flows will impact the Sulemanki headworks within the next 38-48 hours,” it said.

The NDMA also listed the likely impact of floods which included inundation of low-lying areas and flooding of crops astride the Sutlej river.

Separately, the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) said in a report issued today that scattered thunderstorms/rain were expected over the upper catchment of Sutlej.

6 dead in last 24 hours

The monsoon system, which started on June 25, has so far resulted in the death of 86 people while 151 have been injured, NDMA said in its latest situation report.

Three deaths and nine injuries were reported over the last 24 hours in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan. The deaths were caused by drowning, electrocution and roof collapses.

So far, Punjab has witnessed the highest number of deaths during the rains, with the provincial death toll at 52.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 20 deaths, followed by six in Balochistan, five in Sindh and three in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

During the last 24 hours, the highest amount of rain was recorded in Attock in Punjab (60 mm). In KP, Cherat received the highest amount of rain (42mm), while Sindh’s Badin received 16mm of rain.