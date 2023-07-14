More rains predicted as water levels at River Sutlej recede

As water levels at Punjab’s River Sutlej began receding on Friday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted more rains across the country in the coming week.

A day ago, a rescue operation was conducted in the Kasur district as water from the Sutlej river flooded 15 villages, deprived four others of electricity and washed away standing crops.

The northern states of India, where the catchment areas of the Sutlej and Ravi rivers are located, have witnessed torrential downpours in the past week. As a result, India is releasing more water towards the downstream areas in Pakistan.

According to a statement by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) — issued by its Director General Imran Qureshi — the floodwater receded from a medium-level flood to a low level.

It stated that both, the inflow and outflow, of water at the point of Ganda Singhwala was 74,600 cusecs.

Noting that there was a low level flood at the point of Head Sulemanki at River Sutlej, the PDMA said the inflow and outflow of water there was 58,187 cusecs.

It went on to say that the flow of water at the Ravi, Chenab and Jhelum was normal and asserted that the PDMA’s control room was closely monitoring the water flow in the rivers.

Separately, a report on the river levels issued by the PMD today stated, “River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala and Sulemanki is in low flood level and falling, while all the other major rivers are flowing below low flood level.”

Forecasting the situation during the next 24 hours, it said, “Scattered wind thunderstorm/ rain of light to moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers.”

It predicted the same over Islamabad, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur divisions, adding that “isolated wind thunderstorm/rain is also expected over northeast Balochistan”.

Among the rainfall recorded at the river catchments during the last 24 hours, the highest amount — 29 millimetres — was recorded at the Bahawalpur airport point at River Sutlej and Faisalabad’s city point at River Ravi.

Rainfall predicted as monsoon currents arrive

Meanwhile, a weekly weather forecast issued today by the PMD states that monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating the upper and central parts of the country and are likely to continue in the coming days.

It also warns that a westerly wave is also likely to enter the upper parts of the country on Friday evening or night (today).

Detailing the daily forecasts, it says rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today and tomorrow (Saturday) while the same is predicted in “Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, eastern Balochistan and Sindh” on July 16 (Sunday).

The PMD forecast alerts citizens that “heavy falls are also likely at isolated places in Pothohar region, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” for the next two days while “isolated heavy falls are also likely in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north/eastern Balochistan and northeastern Punjab” on Sunday.

The Met Office further warned that heavy rainfall “may generate urban flooding in low-lying areas” in the above regions on Sunday.

The situation is predicted to take a slight turn on Monday (July 17) with “rain-wind/thunderstorm” expected in northeast Punjab, the Pothohar region, Kashmir and upper KP on that day and the next (July 18).

“Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country,” the PMD states for July 17-18.

July 19-20 will once again see Kashmir, KP and upper/central Punjab receive rain-wind/thundershower as per the PMD forecast, with eastern Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan also expected to receive the same on July 20.

Can’t empty cities, risk reduction needed: Sherry Rehman

Meanwhile, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman stressed the need for “adaptation and risk reduction” as the probability of intense weather events increases amid climate change.

In a tweet today, she shared a clip from her interview last night with Samaa TV’s Talat Hussain and asserted that “climate stress is a very serious challenge” due to which provinces need to heighten their capacity and preparedness.

In her interview, while noting that the country was adequately prepared for Cyclone Biparjoy, Rehman said evacuations from urban areas like Lahore were a considerable challenge.

“We cannot make people leave the cities. For example, the Punjab government could not evict people from Lahore [just by ordering them to] ‘empty the city’.”

Rehman went on to say that the government could instead inform people of the predictions and advise them to stay away from hazardous situations.