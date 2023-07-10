DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 10, 2023

Hotelier, LPG shop owner booked after gas explosion leaves 7 dead in Jhelum

Amir Kayani Published July 10, 2023 Updated July 10, 2023 04:03pm

A day after a hotel collapse in Jhelum — triggered by a gas explosion — claimed seven lives, the Punjab police on Monday registered a first information report (FIR) against the hotel owner and another for running an “illegal” liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder shop in the basement of the building.

The three-storey private hotel located on the Grand Trunk Road near Jhelum collapsed yesterday, trapping a number of people underneath the rubble.

After a day-long rescue operation, 10 people were retrieved alive from the debris and transferred to hospitals.

Earlier today, an FIR was lodged at Jhelum’s Kala Gujran police station by Sub-inspector (SI) Ashar Saleem.

The complaint, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, invokes sections 337H (punishment for hurt by rash or negligent act), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and 109 (punishment of abetment if the Act abetted committed In consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to SI Saleem, he was on routine duty along with other officers in the area when they heard an explosion nearby at 9:45am on Sunday. “When we reached the site, the Mian Sikander Hotel had collapsed and a number of people stuck under the rubble could be heard calling for help.”

The complainant said Rescue 1122 teams immediately arrived at the site and a rescue operation was launched.

“We found out that a man, identified as Qaiser Mehmood, was running an illegal gas cylinder refill shop in the basement of the hotel,” the officer said in the FIR, claiming that the explosion occurred when one of the gas cylinders exploded.

The complaint said a number of lives were lost due to Qaiser’s negligence and added that the owner of the hotel, Mian Sikandar, also committed a crime by allowing the former to run the cylinder shop in the basement.

He further stated that deaths and injuries were possible, adding that the police had confiscated two cylinders from the site as evidence and handed them over to the bomb disposal squad in Rawalpindi for further investigation.

It must be noted that Qaiser, who has been nominated in the FIR, was also among those who died in the explosion and subsequent building collapse.

Sunday’s blast was the second such notable incident in as many days caused by the explosion of a gas cylinder.

On Saturday, seven passengers were burnt alive and 14 sustained injuries when a van caught fire after its gas cylinder exploded near Bhalwal Commerce College in Punjab’s Sargodha district.

According to police, an overloaded Hiace van was going from Bhalwal to Kot Momin, when the gas cylinder installed in it exploded near Bhalwal Commerce College.

Last month, at least five, including three children, were killed and seven others were injured in three separate gas cylinder explosions across the country.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

The economic test

The economic test

Maleeha Lodhi
An IMF programme is necessary but not sufficient for the country to achieve economic recovery and embark on a path of growth.

Editorial

Food concerns
Updated 10 Jul, 2023

Food concerns

A lot is required to be done to ensure food security and create exportable agricultural surplus.
Ukraine’s Nato bid
10 Jul, 2023

Ukraine’s Nato bid

WHEN Nato leaders meet in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday, they will be confronted with an uncomfortable question: ...
Drugged drone
10 Jul, 2023

Drugged drone

IT seems we keep pace with avant-garde methods to circulate evil. Having used every other way on land and sea —...
Keeping promises
Updated 09 Jul, 2023

Keeping promises

As a nation, we have had a big problem keeping our promises.
Troubled waters
09 Jul, 2023

Troubled waters

SECURING Pakistan’s water rights, as spelled out by the Indus Waters Treaty signed with India over six decades ...
Israeli sojourn
09 Jul, 2023

Israeli sojourn

SEVERAL quarters have been testing the waters over the years to gauge the public reaction to possible ties between...