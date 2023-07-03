DAWN.COM Logo

Shares at PSX surge 2,000 points following deal with IMF

Talqeen Zubairi Published July 3, 2023 Updated July 3, 2023 10:27am
This image shows the activity in the Pakistani stock market at 10am.
This image shows the activity in the Pakistani stock market at 10am.

The Pakistani stock market opened in the green on Monday with the benchmark KSE-100 index rising more than 2,000 points shortly after trading began following the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The market was up 2,269.23 points at 9:32am from Friday’s close of 41,452.68 points before trading was halted for an hour after the index hit its upper circuit limit.

Salman Naqvi, the head of research at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said that the market had approximately gained five per cent. He said that trading had been halted as per Pakistani Stock Exchange (PSX) rules.

He attributed the surge to the staff-level agreement with the Fund for a $3 billion stand-by arrangement.

“This is a very good agreement,” he said, expressing the hope that it would also help the local currency to recover. He said that agreement would also pave the way for the release of funds from multilateral and bilateral donors.

He said that the country’s economy had been granted “breathing space”, the effects of which were being witnessed on the stock market.

Additional input from Reuters

More to follow

