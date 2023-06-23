DAWN.COM Logo

CM Naqvi takes over three portfolios; ministers get additional task

Mansoor Malik Published June 23, 2023 Updated June 23, 2023 10:22am

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has taken over the portfolios of communication and works (C&W), excise taxation & narcotics control (ET&NC) as well as local government and community development (LG&CD) stripping the ministers of these portfolios.

These portfolios will now remain under the direct control of Mr Naqvi.

The C&W and ET&NC portfolios had been assigned to minister Bilal Afzal, while the LG&CD was given to minister Ibrahim Murad since the cabinet was formed.

In the new arrangement, Mr Afzal has been assigned the portfolios of planning and development (P&D), environment protection as well as forest, wildlife and fisheries.

Mr Murad has now been assigned the portfolios of livestock and dairy development (L&DD), transport as well as mines and minerals.

SM Tanveer will continue holding department of energy and ICI&SD and has been assigned an additional portfolio of agriculture.

Minister Dr Javed Akram has been assigned another portfolio of social welfare along with the already assigned specialised healthcare and medical education department.

Minister Dr Jamal Nasir has been tasked with the population welfare department alongside the primary and secondary healthcare department.

Minister Mansoor Qadir has been assigned the management and professional development department alongside his already assigned departments of higher education and school education.

Minister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir has been assigned Zakat&Ushr department along with his already assigned departments of HUD&PHE as well as Auqaf & RA.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2023

